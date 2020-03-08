PLATTSBURGH - A man suffered multiple stab wounds in an early morning altercation here Sunday.
According to Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter, officers responded to a reported stabbing at 100 Cornelia St. at 6:43 a.m.
Victims of various offenses were located, Ritter said, but most notable was a male who had suffered numerous life-threatening stab wounds.
Scanner transmissions revealed the man suffered two significant stab wounds to the back and arm.
The man was originally brought to University of Vermont Healthcare CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh, but was later take to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. to be treated for his injuries.
Ritter did not have a condition status for the victim, but said that his injuries were very serious.
Ritter added that a man was taken into custody at the residence, and that there is no further safety concern for the public at this time.
"More investigation will need to take place before charges are filed and the suspect is arraigned in court, which will likely happen Monday," Ritter said.
According to Clinton County real property records, 100 Cornelia Street is owned by Randy Saba.
More information will be added to this report as it becomes available.
