PLATTSBURGH — Savannah Winfield, 45, was sentenced to seven years after assaulting a correctional sergeant at the Clinton Correctional Facility, according to a press release from District Attorney Andrew Wylie's office.
The Suffolk County man received a determinate sentence of seven years on incarceration with five years post-release supervision as a second violent felony offender, the release said.
The assault occurred on Sept. 19, 2019, according to the release, when Winfield was involved in a physical altercation with another inmate and slashed the sergeant when they attempted to break up the fight.
He also assaulted two correctional officers that were on duty watching the defendant, the release said.
Winfield pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault of a peace office on July 16.
The new sentence will be served consecutively to his current 23 years to life sentence, the release said.
