Man in Plattsburgh allegedly pointed shotgun at passer-by

PLATTSBURGH — A man on his way to the Post Office said he was confronted by a man with a shotgun Tuesday afternoon.
The incident ended without violence.
"I was just driving by and I heard some guy yelling," Casey Nolan, 29, said.
"I didn't really hear what he yelled. I think it was something like, 'you don't belong here, you're not supposed to be here, don't come here,' or something along those lines."
POLICE ARRIVED WITHIN 'SECONDS'
Nolan said he was heading down Miller Street toward City Hall when the incident occurred near the intersection of Miller and Lorraine streets.
"So I look and see a guy come walking off his porch with a shotgun, and at that point I just drove away and called City Police," Nolan said.
"He was pointing it right towards me."
Police arrived within "seconds," Nolan said, and surrounded the man who had made his way into the street.
"It was a matter of seconds and they were there. It was awesome response time. Just awesome," he said.
SHOTGUN SHELLS ON CHEST
Police surrounded the man with the gun and drew their weapons on him, Nolan said, adding that it appeared that the suspect surrendered without incident.
The gunman had shotgun shells draped across his chest, Nolan said.
"You could see them clear as day."
Police were still investigating the incident and the name of the alleged gunman was not available Tuesday evening.
Nolan said the encounter was shocking.
"I've never had that happen before so I was more shocked than scared," he said.
A father of three children, Nolan said he is concerned about the danger the situation presented to the general public who might walk through that area of the city.
"I don't want that to happen to anybody, and I don't want to see anybody get hurt," he said.
