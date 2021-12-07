WESTVILLE — State Police are investigating a death at a Westville home Tuesday.
According to a news release, police responded to a home on County Route 40 in the town of Westville for a mental health call just before 7 a.m.
A preliminary investigation determined a 41-year-old man suffered a medical event when he was being taken into custody by State Police, the release said.
Troopers provided emergency medical assistance to the man, including administering CPR until EMS arrived, but he died at the scene, the release said.
An investigation is ongoing and the state Attorney General’s Office has been notified.
