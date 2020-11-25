Man dies after home invasion

KEESEVILLE – An elderly town of Chesterfield resident has died after he was beaten in a home invasion.
George Arthur Bailey, 83, of Keeseville was attacked in his Port Douglas Road home on Nov. 15, according to State Police.
On Nov. 23, his family announced his death from injuries sustained in the attack.
“It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of our father, husband, grandfather, brother, son, George Arthur Bailey, as a result of complications from an assault that occurred ... in his home,” his daughter, Jennifer Bailey, wrote on social media on behalf of the family.
“We appreciate your respect for our privacy at this time and I will advise further of any memorials. If you have any leads on the person who murdered him, please contact the NYSP in Keeseville.”
The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is at 518-873-2777.
Two men entered the home Mr. Bailey shared with his wife, Ewa, just before midnight on Nov. 15, threatened and beat Mr. Bailey and stole an undetermined amount of money, police reported. He was hospitalized following the attack and his health steadily declined, his daughter wrote.
The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, police said.
“Please allow Ewa and the family privacy at this time,” Jennifer Bailey wrote. “NYSP is working hard to find the cowards who did this and we appreciate all the concern, messages, and prayers. We are working on the future.”
