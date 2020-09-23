BEEKMANTOWN — Police say a Beekmantown man choked someone until she lost consciousness over the weekend.
At around 12:41 a.m. Sunday, State Police responded to a Route 9 home in the Town of Beekmantown, where an investigation revealed John J. Manning Jr., 21, had both choked and repeatedly kicked the person, according to a press release.
He was charged with second-degree strangulation, a felony, and third-degree attempted assault, a misdemeanor.
Manning was arraigned in Peru Town Court and sent to Clinton County Jail on $5,000 cash bail/$10,000 bond. An order of protection was issued against him, police said.
He is set to appear in Beekmantown Town Court at a later date.
According to VINELink, he remained in custody at the jail Tuesday.
