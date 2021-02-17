PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was arrested for assaulting a trooper, State Police said.
Police said that Kyon T. Johnson, 42, of Plattsburgh, was intoxicated and threatening staff and other residents at Dormitory Drive Feb. 12 at about 4:20 p.m. Police arrived at the address after receiving a report of a disorderly subject, a press release by State Police said.
Troopers attempted to take Johnson into custody, but he then assaulted one trooper, causing him to sustain an injury to the head, the release said. A taser was used on Johnson, but he continued to resist arrest, the release said.
Johnson was subdued and taken into custody after a State Police canine bit his right leg, the release said. Johnson was transported to CVPH, where he was treated. Johnson was charged with second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest after his release, police said.
Johnson was virtually arraigned by Black Brook Town Court and was remanded to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or a $10,000 secured bond. He is to reappear in Plattsburgh Town Court at a later date, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.