PORT HENRY — The Essex County Sheriff's Department arrested a local man after he failed to reside at the address indicated on his sex offender verification form, according to a department press release.
Brandon McCoy, 25, previously of Port Henry, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony, as well as seven misdemeanor animal cruelty counts after seven cats were found left behind in his former Port Henry home without food or water, the release said.
The seven cats were brought to North Country SPCA in Elizabethtown.
McCoy was arraigned via video conference at the sheriff's department offices and was released following the arraignment, said Maj. Michael Blaise, chief deputy of the department.
If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect, call the Animal Cruelty Hotline at 1-844-4 RES Q ME or 1-844-473-7763.
