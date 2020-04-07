PLATTSBURGH — A man was arrested after driving drunk through the City of Plattsburgh, City Police say.
Just after 8 p.m. April 4, a city officer patrolling near Steltzer Road observed a black GMC pickup truck travelling down that roadway at what they approximated as 50 mph, City Police Chief Levi Ritter said.
The officer went to stop the vehicle, and when the vehicle rounded a corner heading toward South Catherine Street, it struck a guard rail and was hung up for a moment, according to Ritter.
NEARLY HIT PEOPLE
The city officer got close to the vehicle, at which point the driver was able to get the vehicle off the guard rail and continued to flee.
At Steltzer Road’s intersection with South Catherine, the vehicle nearly hit three people in the crosswalk, Ritter said, before continuing onto South Catherine, driving on the sidewalk for a brief time.
The truck appeared to have a flat front tire, according to Ritter, and the driver turned left onto Bushey Boulevard at its intersection with South Catherine.
STUCK IN PLAYGROUND
After turning onto Bushey, the truck struck two parked cars before continuing, Ritter said, before trying to round the corner at the end of the street.
The driver failed, according to Ritter, and went through the fence and onto the playground at Arthur P. Momot Elementary School.
The truck then got stuck in the wet grass, and City Police were able to apprehend Robert H. Jefferson, 54.
Officers found Jefferson in the driver seat naked, Ritter said, with several open beer bottles around him in the truck.
Upon investigation, officers found that there actually was no passenger side front wheel on the truck, later finding it near the guard rail on Steltzer Road.
All of the events took place in roughly two minutes, Ritter said.
Jefferson declined a blood alcohol content test, according to Ritter, and was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, three counts of speed in zone violation, two counts of unsafe lane movement, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle and DWI, among other violations.
He was released on appearance tickets returnable to Plattsburgh City Court on a date to be determined.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.