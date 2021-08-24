Malone man injured in car-motorcycle accident

DANNEMORA — A Malone man was injured in a car-motorcycle accident in the Village of Dannemora late Monday afternoon.
State Police said that at around 5:30 p.m., Kelsey Neri, 28, of Saranac, was driving a 2006 Subaru Legacy heading west on Route 374.
Neri was making a left-hand turn into the parking lot of Maggy's Marketplace when her vehicle was struck by a 2013 Ducate 796 motorcycle driven by Fletcher A. Russell, 21, of Malone, police said.
Russell was also traveling west, attempting to overtake Neri's vehicle from behind, police said.
Russell was ejected and landed in front of Neri’s vehicle, police said.
He was transported by Dannemora EMS to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh for head and leg injuries, police said.
He was later flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, VT.
Neri had minor lacerations to her arms, police said. She declined medical treatment.
The accident drew a crowd of bystanders in the village.
Timothy Taylor, 31, of Dannemora, said he was leaving Maggy Market Place around 5:30 p.m. when he saw a motorcycle hit a car that was making a left-hand turn into the parking lot.
"I saw the motorcycle hit the side of the car. The bike flipped over the hood of the car and landed," Taylor said.
"The guy on the bike went airborne and ended up trapped under the car."
Taylor said he ran to the vehicle to make sure it wasn't resting on top of the motorcyclist.
"EMS and first responders showed up and used airbags to lift the vehicle up to get the man out," he said.
Taylor said he then turned his attention to the driver of the car.
"I stood at the driver's side window and held the woman's hand to try and calm her down."
Dannemora Fire and EMS, Morrisonville EMS and Saranac Fire all responded to the scene, Clinton County Dispatch said.
An investigation into the accident is continuing, police said.
— Jason Cerone contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.