MALONE — A Malone man was arrested May 19 on several sex crime-related charges, according to the Malone Village Police Department.
Derek M. Prairie, 35, was charged with three counts of failure to report status change as a sex offender, a press release said, as well as one count of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old, a felony.
He was released on appearance tickets before being arrested three days later, the release said, for violating his probation.
Prairie was then remanded to Franklin County jail with no bail.
