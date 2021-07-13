MALONE — Two people received emergency assistance from the American Red Cross after fire destroyed a Malone home Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release from the organization, one adult and a 7-year-old child received financial assistance for necessities like shelter, food and clothing.
Malone Callfiremen Chief Tom Soulia said the blaze at 333 County Route 23 started in an attached garage and very quickly spread to the home.
"It was difficult to get water just because everything was so dry," he told the Press-Republican.
"There’s a pond up the road that we normally would have gotten water from that was quite dry. We tried a small stream next to the property that was dry."
As a result, the Malone department enlisted the help of multiple fire crews who supplied tankers, including Bangor, Brushton-Moira, Westville, Constable, Churubusco, Ellenburg and Burke.
Soulia estimated that 40 to 50 firefighters provided assistance. Malone EMS also responded.
"There wasn’t a large overhaul," Soulia said. "We had wet it down a lot to where there wasn’t a lot of — the house was pretty much gone, demolished."
The chief said no one was hurt during the fire, the cause of which was still under investigation as of Monday afternoon.
Soulia believed the homeowner, listed on Franklin County's assessment rolls as William Dupee, had insurance on the property.
Crews were initially called out at around 1 p.m. and were back in service in the evening.
