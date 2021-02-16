MALONE –The Adirondack Regional Blood Center community blood drive planned for today at the First Congregational Church in Malone has been canceled.
The drive, scheduled from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, located at 85 Plaza Blvd. in Plattsburgh, welcomes walk-in donors and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To learn more about upcoming drives at the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor, visit UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call 518-562-7406.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.