PLATTSBURGH — Scrolling through the parent/teacher online message boards for his daughter’s school one day, Mark Golden wondered something: Where were all the dads?
“I’m the only father I see that participates in these message boards,” the Plattsburgh dad, father to 4-year-old Joeley, said.
Though he later found that there did seem to be one other dad in the online group, the thought still concerned him.
With the COVID-19 pandemic getting many parents more involved in their children’s schooling than ever before, Golden wants to make sure that dads are a part of that.
CHANGING TIMES
Golden says he knows that parental roles have shifted over the generations, with dads in recent years taking on more tasks traditionally done by mothers.
But, looking around, he still believes dads can do more to balance the responsibilities.
“Whether it’s school appointments, whether it’s doctor’s appointments, whether it’s meeting with the teacher, you can probably guarantee that it’s 90 percent mothers,” he said.
Though he can’t say for sure why that’s the case, he can say for sure how dads can start changing it: get involved, however you can.
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Golden, who shares parenting responsibilities for his daughter, says he has been lucky enough to know a number of great dads — and particularly other dads with daughters — in his community that he can turn to for advice from a fatherly point of view.
“Just being able to listen and understand what you’re going through and, not so much solve problems but (learn) how to deal with things,” he said.
One of those is his Elegance Coating co-worker Justin Macey, whom Golden introduced as a “wonderful father.”
Dad to 6-year-old Madison and 4-year-old Kali, Macey hopes to carry on his own father’s legacy in an especially heartfelt way.
“My father passed away when I was just shy of my sixth birthday,” he explained. “All the things I wished and hoped my dad would have been there to teach me and guide me, that’s why I’m making sure I’m there for my daughters cause you never know what life is going to throw at you.”
LEARNING TO HELP
One challenge in particular that Macey is helping guide his oldest daughter through is a sensory processing disorder that can cause her mind to become overwhelmed at times.
To help with that, Macey and his fiance, Tiffany Joy, reached out to the group Helping Hands Children’s Therapy Services.
“They helped us work with her, to get her on track,” he said, “They came to the house and went over some things with us.”
Learning to help Madison calm down and talk through her emotions has helped the 6-year-old both in life in general and especially to focus when it’s schoolwork time.
Being a woodworker working with measurements all day, Macey takes pride in helping Madison with her math, while he admits that Joy is the go-to for reading help.
And, of course, any project involving building things is right up Macey’s alley, having had his daughters help him build everything from swing sets to a shoe rack.
While working on those projects, Macey has the girls name the tools they’re using, learn how they’re used and practice safety skills.
“If we’re hammering, we make sure we’ve got safety glasses,” he said.
BIGGEST ADVICE
Asked for their biggest advice to other dads helping out with homework, Golden and Macey offered two bits of advice.
For Golden, a great strategy to get a preschooler to work on their schoolwork is to just sit down and start working on it yourself.
“If I start drawing, she’ll want to draw. If I start writing, she’ll want to write,” he said.
Every week, Joeley has a “friend of the week” assignment where she has to draw pictures about one of her classmates.
“I like to draw, so I’ll start to draw and kinda spur her imagination,” he said.
As Joeley notices her dad having fun with the project, she’ll come over and start doing it herself.
For Macey, the advice is easily summed up.
“Be very patient because your kids know it all,” he said with a laugh.
“Honestly, I can’t tell you how many times my daughters tell me: ‘That’s not how the teacher does it.’”
And, as with Golden and the message boards, Macey also suggests keeping in touch with the teacher whether through email, texting or an app.
As, after all, “they’re the ones who have the degree in education,” he said.
