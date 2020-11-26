Make-A-Wish Northeastern New York kicks off 28th Annual

PLATTSBURGH — Representatives from the Northeast New York chapter of the Make-a-Wish Foundation are moving forward despite the pandemic.
Officials from the organization were at the Champlain Centre Mall last Thursday to kick off the organization’s 28th annual Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign.
“Wishes are waiting, and we cannot let this pandemic hold our wish kids hostage during this time,” chapter CEO William C. Trigg, III said. “That’s why we are continuing to get out and raise money for the wishes in the pipeline.”
COVID-19
The pandemic has put a bit of a damper on wish granting.
The chapter normally grants 90 to 100 wishes per calendar year, which ends at the end of each August, Trigg said.
By February, the organization was well on that pace, having granted 50 wishes; they have granted 10 since then, according to Trigg.
Travel-related wishes are currently postponed.
“We will make sure these wishes happen when it’s safe to do so.”
DONATE
To help make sure that there is money to help make those wishes happen, Make-A-Wish is setting up shop in some local businesses, including the mall.
Anyone interested in donating can visit the Champlain Centre or other participating businesses to purchase paper stars for a suggested donation of $5 each, or to donate any other amount.
Stars may be purchased and donations made via a dedicated website at aawc.givesmart.com.
Joining Trigg at the event were partner businesses from the area like sponsor Glens Falls National Bank and representatives from Upstone Materials, who presented Make-A-Wish with just shy of $8,000 in donations raised by the business.
VOLUNTEERS
Also at the event were some of the organization’s “Wish Granters,” volunteers who help staff the chapter’s donation stations and work directly with wish recipients and their families to help facilitate the process.
Trigg praised the 150 individuals the chapter has volunteering, calling them the “mortar” of the structure of Make-A-Wish for all of the important work they do.
But, the North Country is in desperate need of more volunteers, according to Trigg, who encouraged anyone interested in doing so to call 518-456-9474 and ask for Ray.
