Make-A-Wish Northeastern New York kicks off 28th Annual

BEN WATSON/STAFF PHOTORepresentatives from Upstone Materials present a check of the company’s donations to Northeast New York chapter of the Make-a-Wish Foundation CEO William C. Trigg, III. Anyone interested in donating to the 28th annual Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign can visit the Make-A-Wish booth in the Champlain Centre Mall or visit aawc.givesmart.com online.