Main Street buildings near demo in downtown Malone

MALONE — Demolition of the blighted Main Street buildings now occupying the future Harison Place Project site is nearing.
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) recently granted full approval for Citizen Advocates to proceed with removal of the Gorman Building and five adjacent structures up to and including the former law office. The Sears building, where the Kitchen Bath and Countertop Center is currently located, is not part of the project.
"After years of planning and building community support, Citizen Advocates is pleased to announce that we have our ‘permits in hand’ to demolish these blighted buildings in Malone’s downtown,” Citizen Advocates CEO James Button said. "Our ability to keep this project moving forward is the result of many local, state and regional leaders working together, selflessly, toward a shared goal.
"Not only are we focused on providing safe, stable and affordable housing, Citizen Advocates is proud to invest this multi-million-dollar contribution to revitalize the heart of downtown Malone."
HARISON PLACE
Referred to as the Harison Place project, the development on West Main Street in the Village of Malone includes street-level commercial storefronts with 40 units for supportive and low- to moderate-income housing.
The overall construction is expected to fit aesthetically with existing downtown style and architecture.
Citizen Advocates is committing $6.7 million to the demolition phase of the project.
The balance of the funding for the $22 million initiative is provided through low-income housing tax credits, state and federal agencies, charitable foundations and financing.
In addition to providing a wide range of quality clinical services, Citizen Advocates offers support that promotes individual health through stable housing, job training and transportation.
TRAFFIC CHANGES
The state DOT issued the demolition phase permit on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
A pre-construction meeting was held a week prior among key stakeholders, including project developers, architects, engineers and construction professionals.
Many of the topics covered at the meeting involved a review of the required safety measures, demolition timeline, traffic management and notifications to keep open the lines of communication, especially if unforeseen circumstances emerge.
Citizen Advocates said temporary traffic control devices will be installed and the nonprofit noted, at this point, traffic lanes between Academy Street and the Main Street bridge will be shifted away from the demolition site, which could result in minor traffic delays intermittently around the project site for about three months.
"A significant amount of preparation work has taken place so we could safely remove the existing buildings," Button said. "There is the need to adjust traffic patterns around the work site. However, we have prioritized planning and attention to detail so the demolition professionals can proceed efficiently and with minimal impact on surrounding businesses, residents and the broader community."
MARCH COMPLETION
The demolition phase of the project is expected to conclude by March 2022.
Initial demolition work includes removal of salvageable and historically significant materials. Other activities include preparations to support the major demolition involving building removal, which is expected to begin the second week of November.
Building removal is expected to start at the former law office and progress down Main Street toward the Gorman Building.
Celia Construction and Environmental Contracting & Construction Services LLC are performing the work.
RESULT IN 'VAST IMPROVEMENT'
Button said he appreciates the community's support and patience during this process.
"The good news is that once the buildings are removed, in their place there will be a vast improvement for Main Street Malone," he said. "We continue to await word on our funding for the second phase of the project.
"If funding does not materialize for the construction of new buildings, Citizen Advocates will re-engage the community to solicit feedback on a new vision for the block."
