ELLENBURG — If you get your mail through a P.O. box, you might be missing your school budget ballot.
That was the message from Northern Adirondack Central School Friday after hundreds of mailed ballots were returned undelivered.
Those ballots were sent to the physical addresses of residents who only had P.O. boxes, Helen Yelle, secretary to the superintendent, told the Press-Republican.
Those people now need to call the district office to request their ballot, Yelle said.
“They need to call me and say ‘Hey, I have a P.O. box number and this is the number,” she said.
Yelle can be reached at 518-594-7060 ex.2501.
'LET US KNOW'
For the Clinton County Board of Elections, incorrect mailing addresses is an issue that goes beyond just school budget votes.
Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer said that people not having their P.O. box on file with the board is a common problem that can lead to confusion and headaches for all involved.
“If they do not let us know about a P.O. box, we will get returned mail back,” she said.
“We’ll get voters that say ‘Well, I moved,’ but if they don’t notify us, we don’t know.”
Dyer said the P.O. box confusion was likely an issue with other school districts as well and encouraged voters to check with their schools to see if their mailed ballot was returned to sender.
“The school districts get the voter information from us, so if we don’t have it, we can’t pass it along,” Dyer said.
But along with checking with the schools, Dyer encouraged voters to contact the board to make sure that their correct mailing address is on file.
Email Ben Rowe: browe@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @benrowephoto
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.