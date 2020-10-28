LYON MOUNTAIN — State Police recently responded to an explosion in Lyon Mountain, according to a press release.
On Oct. 22 at approximately 5 p.m., troopers responded to a report of an explosion at a residence in Lyon Mountain, the release said.
Brett G. Smith, 50, of Lyon Mountain, was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with severe injuries to an extremity.
The scene was rendered secure by the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit, and the incident remains under investigation.
No other information was available.
