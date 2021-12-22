LYON MOUNTAIN — The Lyon Mountain Ambulance Service came close to shutting down on Wednesday.
The ambulance service, which is responsible for parts of the Town of Dannemora, the Town of Ellenburg and the Town of Saranac, has been struggling with funding and staffing shortages.
FUNDING AGREEMENT
In an effort to keep the Lyon Mountain Ambulance Service operating, the Town of Dannemora had originally agreed to provide most of the necessary funding.
“We had an agreement on Dec. 9, for how we were going to proceed. The district was short of funding to get through to when the new tax revenue would come in,” the Town of Saranac Supervisor Tim Napper said.
“Everybody appeared to be in agreement, and the Town of Dannemora indicated at that meeting that they would be forwarding the money.”
Despite the initial agreement, confusion came to a head on Wednesday when Napper sent out an email indicating the Lyon Mountain Ambulance Service would be folding.
“A tentative agreement between the three towns that are served, Dannemora, Ellenburg and Saranac, fell apart. LMAS representatives said they will stand down by 4 PM today, leaving portions of Dannemora, Ellenburg and Saranac without ambulance service,” Napper said in the email.
NOT SHUTTING DOWN
The email stemmed from a Monday night meeting where the Town of Dannemora surprisingly did not approve the funding because of contract issues.
After resolving the issues Wednesday, the Town of Dannemora will continue on with the agreement to give the necessary funding, which will keep Lyon Mountain Ambulance Service in business for the foreseeable future, according to the Town of Dannemora Supervisor Bill Chase.
“I already had my secretary write the check, Lyon Mountain will not be shutting down,” Chase said.
ONGOING STRUGGLES
While Lyon Mountain Ambulance Service will continue operation, the larger problems for the small-town service remain.
“The ambulance services in New York state, especially rural New York, are facing funding shortages and staffing shortages, and COVID has made it much worse,” Napper said.
“Some of the staff that are EMTs have gone off to do other things like become RNs, or go back to school. There's quite a shortage here to begin with, and this district is perpetually short of money. People aren’t taking the ambulance as often, because they're afraid to go to the hospital, and so, use is down. Labor costs and medical costs have gone up, it's an issue that really isn't going to go away. We’ll be struggling with this for some time to come, but hopefully we have the immediate crisis resolved.”
According to Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day, people from the district shouldn't hesitate to call 911 if they have an emergency, LMAS is running and dispatching normally just like every other day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.