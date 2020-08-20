Luke Bryan album a hit

He was the goofy guy in the back row of my Music Business Law class at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Looking back now I smile at the professor saying, “Look around, these are the people that are about to change country music. Are you one of them?”
In that class also happened to be Josh Turner and Julie Roberts.
Not to mention, a kid named Brad Paisley had just graduated with his “Belmont Team” and was making a way for himself. How lucky was I?
There was a day Luke Bryan happened to come into a boot store that I had been working at. You see, every singer/songwriter has a side job. It could be a waiter/waitress, bartender, or in my case, a cowboy boot seller.
As I have mentioned before, everybody talks about the glitz and glamour of the music business. No one talks about the “hard times.”
My boss had motioned to me that there were “a couple guys” in the back area of the store looking at the expensive crocodile boots. I said I would take care of it and headed that way.
When Luke saw me, he actually started jumping up and down. At that moment, I wasn’t the person about to sell him a pair of boots; I was his buddy, Amanda from college.
We joked as I tried to sell him a Jason Aldean straw hat, and he told me he was sure he’d be “seein’ me around.” Always have loved that guy.
His new album “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” is as true and honest as Luke is. It’s a roller-coaster of emotions that leaves you laughing one moment, and lost in the next.
According to Boot.com, The country superstar released "Knockin' Boots" as the surprise first single off of his then-unannounced new project in March of 2019.
At the time Bryan said he was in the studio working on new music, but didn't reveal any plans for a full album.
Bryan's second single from Born Here, Live Here, Die Here was "What She Wants Tonight," which he followed up with "One Margarita." All three singles from the album have hit No. 1.
It’s an album that makes me feel like home. I know, it sounds cliché, right? But it’s the truth.
In the small town of Saranac my best nights were spent in the “pits,” or on some forbidden land with a bonfire going. Those are the days I believe we wish we could all get back to. When our biggest worry, doesn’t really seem so big anymore.
This album takes you there.
Download it. Buy it. Even if you haven’t been a Luke fan. It will change your mind.
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter. Contact Amanda at amandarae24@hotmail.com.
