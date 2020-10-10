LPFF online series earns nationwide viewers

LAKE PLACID—Oregon. Oklahoma. Florida. California.
Viewers from these far-flung states and 11 others have tuned in for the Lake Placid Film Festival’s first-ever online film series, which will end its eight-week run on Oct. 21.
Organizers scrapped plans for an in-person festival because of COVID-19.
They replaced it with a free, weekly short-film series, which began on Sept. 2.
“It’s been so gratifying to bring film lovers together every week, even if we can’t be in the same place,” Gary Smith, chair of the Adirondack Film Society, said.
“Having the chance to watch and discuss movies together has made a tough time a little easier.”
More than 100 viewers a week have registered to watch each short film shown in the "Featured Filmmakers Series."
After signing up, individuals received an invitation to a password-protected room on Zoom.
Once the film is done streaming, viewers can stick around to watch a live interview between the film’s director and a moderator.
In a typical year, the LPFF attracts visitors from nearby states and Canada.
With this year’s lineup being virtual, and offered at no charge, viewers have come from much farther afield.
That suddenly expanded audience has left organizers optimistic about the festival’s future prospects.
“We’re hopeful that some of these long-distance viewers will become in-person visitors when we have a Festival again,” Smith said.
“Now that they’ve gotten a taste of what we have to offer, I think we’ll see more people willing to make a trip to the Adirondacks.”
Two films remain in the series, "Rockaway Sunset" by PJ Landers with moderator Jeremy Arnold on Oct. 14, and "On the Ledge" by Marco Baratta with moderator Charlie Turnbull on Oct. 21.
“Rockaway Sunset” won the gold medal in the festival’s 2019 short film competition.
Films are streamed at 7 p.m. each Wednesday.
The Adirondack Film Society brings film, film education and the arts to members, practitioners and the general viewing public. The Society proudly supports year-round programming in the Adirondack Park, and also sponsors the Adirondack Film Commission, the Adirondack Filmmakers’ Coalition and the annual Lake Placid Film Festival.
For more information or to register: lakeplacidfilmfestival.org.
Staff Writer Robin Caudell contributed to this report.
