Low positivity rates throughout SUNY

ROBIN CAUDELL/STAFF PHOTOReturning SUNY Plattsburgh students wait in line to get a saliva test in the Algonquin Dining Hall testing center. All students returning to in-person classes will be required to have a negative COVID test by next Monday. Students moving into residence halls or into off-campus locations can get a free, negative test at a testing site located inside the Algonquin Dining Hall.