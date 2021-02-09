Low positivity rates throughout SUNY

PLATTSBURGH – The State University of New York has conducted more than 855,000 COVID tests across its system.
“We've conducted more tests than some states have done since the beginning of the pandemic in March,” SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said at Monday's press conference here with SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi.
“We started our testing basically at the beginning of September. Our positivity rate as a system is .54 percent. So if we were a state, we are as large as some of the small states in this country we would have the lowest positivity rate. So, we are excited about this semester.
“I think testing allows us to keep our positivity rate low by testing every student.”
LOW POSITIVITY RATE
SUNY uses a saliva test developed by SUNY Upstate Medical University.
At SUNY Plattsburgh, there have been no positive cases among the faculty the staff since the middle of January.
“That's great news,” Malatras said.
At Plattsburgh State, 14,351 tests have been conducted on campus.
“.71 percent since the beginning of last semester,” he said.
“Just think about that, more than 14,000 tests below 1 percent positivity.
“Even with a couple of outbreaks, we can manage the crisis. I'm proud of the system.”
RESILIENCY IN ISOLATION
SUNY students have done a phenomenal job during the COVID-19 Pandemic in his estimation.
“But this has been a really isolating experience,” Malatras said.
“This is really difficult to live on a college campus in a dormitory room by yourself, being mostly online, but some in person. That type of existence is very difficult. They deserve a lot of credit for their resilience for working through this.”
In the fall, SUNY announced a comprehensive mental-health wellness campaign called Reach Out, which provides free mental health services for all students.
“We have nearly 400,000 students, who'll have access to mental health services,” Malatras said.
“Telehealth, we've expanded. We've expanded Peer to Peer. Sometime our students don't want professional help. They just want to have someone to talk to them. They want a student like them.”
Sometimes students think it stigmatizes them to receive mental health services on campus.
“So we actually came up with a partnership with a provider to help connect them to mental health services off campus,” Malatras said.
“That's been a game changer for us. That has really helped. We can always do more.”
In the current New York State Legislature budget process, SUNY advocates expansion of mental health services for students.
“Because this is the singular core issue right now,” he said.
“I think social isolation has taken a toll. I think the issues of COVID and anxiety, economically and just as the virus itself has taken a toll.
"I think our students have been extraordinarily resilient. Think of all the things they've had to do, the challenges they've had to overcome and deal with this while studying and taking classes. It's something else. The least we can do is to provide those core services.”
THINK SPRING
Malatras has asked SUNYAC to throw together a plan for spring athletics.
“That is really important to SUNY Plattsburgh community and something that we're working on right now,” he said.
“SUNYAC which is our athletic commission is working on developing a plan. Hopefully with doing more testing, we can do more on campus activities.”
SUNY is betting it can get back to normalcy quicker by testing everyone weekly and closing the daylight between possible spread.
“We are hoping that as the warmer months come, we can do more on campus activities by monitoring the spread with the vaccine, plus the testing, we think we can get there,” Malatras said.
“We're hopeful about things like commencement. We don't think we're going to have massive in person commencements but not just simply virtual commencements.
“But it's up to us. It's up to us to keep our positivity rates low. It's up to us to keep testing.”
Malatras is excited about Plattsburgh State, and its model in the SUNY system.
“President Enyedi deserves a lot of credit for his leadership,” he said.
“He was one of the first campuses I visited, and I'm glad I did because he provided a lot of good evidence, support and knowledge for the rest of the college community that I was able to bring back.”
LEAPING AHEAD
SUNY's saliva tests have a 24-48 hour turnaround at SUNY Upstate Medical
“We announced a partnership with the University of Buffalo,” Malatras said.
“SUNY Upstate Medical is building a lab at the University of Buffalo. It shall be up in a couple of weeks. That will provide additional capacity to get us to about 350,000 tests a week and that will turn around the time even faster.
“So we think by the time that lab capacity is built, we can get all our tests turned around within 24 hours.
“But 24-48 is phenomenally quick compared to some other tests that take up to five to seven days.”
SUNY has the capacity right now for 250,000 tests every week.
“It's about $15 per test compared to some other tests on the market,” Malatras said.
“If you go outside the college campus, they can be upwards of $125. Some are more than $200 per test.”
The test is offered at no cost to students, faculty or staff.
Last fall, the estimated cost for testing was $10 million for SUNY campuses.
Under the current vaccination distribution rollout, 50 percent of SUNY's employees are covered.
Even if students, faculty or staff get vaccinated, they will still be tested weekly.
“We know that they are potentially inoculated from the virus, but we don't know if they can be a vector for the spread,” Malatras said.
“So there are a lot of unknowns. Since we have a test, let's keep testing. Yes, we will continue to test everyone, even our inoculated staff members or our students.”
'ALL HANDS ON DECK'
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, SUNY has provided health care volunteers for hospitals.
Seniors have graduated early to staff facilities battling COVID.
“We have provided testing outside the community as well,” Malatras said.
“Saranac School District, for instance, we provided testing for them because they had a real need. We will continue to do that.”
Each of the system's 64 campuses is available to become a vaccination distribution site.
“Thirty-four of them are being used currently,” Malatras said.
“So, we've already started building the infrastructure all across our system.
“ The more vaccines we get, the more we'll volunteer. So if the state wants to use us, if the local county want to use us, we're all hands on deck.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.