MALONE - A winning ticket in Saturday's TAKE-5 lottery drawing worth $21,435 was sold in Malone.
According to the New York Lottery, there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Aug. 15 TAKE-5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Malone, Middletown and Schenectady.
The tickets were each worth $21,435 and sold at Stewart Shops at 1757 Van Vranken Ave. in Schenectady, Stewart's Shops at 554 E. Main St. in Malone and at Quick Chek at 751-761 Route 211E in Middletown.
Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m., according to a news release.
Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
