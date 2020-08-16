MALONE - A winning ticket in Saturday's TAKE-5 lottery drawing worth $21,435 was sold in Malone.

According to the New York Lottery, there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Aug. 15 TAKE-5 drawing. The tickets were sold in Malone, Middletown and Schenectady.

The tickets were each worth $21,435 and sold at Stewart Shops at 1757 Van Vranken Ave. in Schenectady, Stewart's Shops at 554 E. Main St. in Malone and at Quick Chek at 751-761 Route 211E in Middletown.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m., according to a news release.

Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

 

