PLATTSBURGH — The Sunrise Rotary Mayor's Cup Regatta & Festival Committee have named Thom and Betty Loreman the 2021 "Spirit of Ianelli" Award honorees.
The "Spirit of Ianelli" Award was established in 2010 in honor of the late Mayor John Ianelli, former Mayor of the City of Plattsburgh and co-founder of the Mayor’s Cup Regatta in 1978. This honor is bestowed upon an individual or individuals – sailor or landlubber – who exemplify the same “community does matter” spirit that inspired Mayor Ianelli 42 years ago, empowering our lake community to thrive, not only on race day, but every day, a news release said.
Thom Loreman has run a successful small business in the north country for over 40 years and employs 15 people within the community. Over the years Thom and Betty have helped the community in countless ways including organizing donations, charities, fundraisers, and community events such as the Keeseville Field Day & Parade, the Keeseville Riverfront Music Festival and the Autumn Festival & Craft Show.
Betty organizes donations for hats, mittens, and coats for those in need of warm winter clothing. During the holidays, Thom and Betty help people with turkey donations for Thanksgiving and gift donations for Christmas, so no child or family goes without.
Thom and Betty helped to raise money and send supplies to Texas after the devastating hurricane. During the pandemic, Thom and Betty spent innumerable hours collecting donations so people in need locally could get food and other items free of charge.
"Thom and Betty are an amazing couple,” Sunrise Rotary President Jeff Prescott said.
“Their passion to help others in need and enhance the quality of life in the community is simply remarkable and they sure know how to get things done. The community knows that if Thom and Betty are involved it must be for a good cause and are willing to step up and help in any way they can.”
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest commented, "The Loremans have a long history of service, community engagement, and leadership in our community. Not only in the City of Plattsburgh but also throughout our entire region. I congratulate them on this well-deserved acknowledgement and look forward to their continued contributions."
The 2021 ‘Spirit of Ianelli’ Award will be presented to Thom and Betty Loreman at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at the Mayor’s Cup Festival held at the Plattsburgh City Beach.
Mayor Rosenquest and Sunrise Rotary President Jeff Prescott will be on hand to present the award to the honorees. The Festival and awards ceremony are free of charge and open to the public.
The past honorees of the "Spirit of Ianelli" Award include:
2020 - Frontline Essential Workers
2019 - Plattsburgh Air Park Restoration Group of Volunteers
2018 - Leigh and Stephens Mundy
2017 - Janet Duprey
2016 - Gordie Little
2015 - Local Law Enforcement
2014 - Kit and Sally Booth
2013 - Bob Wallet
2012 - Roger Harwood
2011 - Matt Spiegel
2010 - Bob Pooler
