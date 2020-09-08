Lookback: Week of Sept. 8 to Sept. 15

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• There’s a playground made of pennies in Willsboro. Last November, jars for pennies were put in stores and businesses throughout the school district. Pennies were collected at school events and in classrooms. Churches and organizations solicited for pennies. High School basketball Coach Peter Jacques donated a penny for every point his championship team scored. The Champlain National Bank matched every penny donated in June. By the end of this summer, a total of $12,000 was raised — $4,000 in pennies alone. It was enough to build most of the playground. “The whole community, everyone of all ages has worked for this,” said Project One Million Coordinator Robin Belzile.
• With red, white and blue banners streaming over sewing machines, Commonwealth Home Fashions Manufacturing Vice-President Roger Pummell said his firm is still hiring and plans to expand. Commonwealth had its official opening at its Station Road plant in Willsboro. The company, which is Canadian-owned, employs about 150 people and manufactures curtains. Pummell said the company is already outgrowing its 150,000-square-foot building and has an expansion site ready just west of the plan. Commonwealth bought the old Tambrands plant in Willsboro about a year ago.
• A move from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the “Jeopardy!” airtime is one of several WPTZ - Channel 5 has made recently, along with the dropping of “Ricki Lake” and “Rush Limbaugh.” “Jeopardy!” was moved “for a lot of reasons and with much concern on our part,” said Bob Shields, WPTZ’s programming manager. The “Home Improvement” sitcom fits better in the 7 p.m. slot, airing just before “Wheel of Fortune,” Shields said.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Mrs. Elmer Caron has offered to sell the Northeastern Clinton Central School District a tract of land suitable for construction of its new senior high school building. District Principal Dan Maher reports that Mrs. Caron has informed the board the land is available, but no price has been discussed. The Caron property is on Rt. 11, just west of Interstate 87 Exit 42. Mrs. Caron once offered the land for the new Clinton Community College, but the college went to Plattsburgh instead.
• Ten area residents have recently been appointed to administration and faculty positions at Clinton Community College. Among those are Thomas E. Pearl, who has been named director of admissions and student activities; Mrs. Helen B. Taylor, who has been appointed as registrar; Mrs. Jose Fernandez, who has been appointed as a language teacher and Mrs. Katherine P. Otis has been appointed college nurse.
• The Clinton County Legislature has learned that an alternate plan for increasing the runway capacity at Clinton County Airport could cost in the neighborhood of $1 million less than a plan they originally considered. Michael Fina, of Rist-Frost, a Glens Falls firm of consulting engineers, told the Legislature that the so-called “Plan B” for runway extension would cost around $1.9 million compared to “Plan A” which is estimated to cost about $2.9 million. Mohawk Airlines, who now operate flights at the airport, plan to phase out the Fairchild aircraft they now have in service and replace them with BAC-111s or Boeing 727s, both of which are larger jet-type craft which require more runway space.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• The new Delaware and Hudson streamline engine, one of the big 1500s, was inaugurated in the Champlain division’s freight service this week, making its maiden run northbound and returning over the division line from Rouses Point. The engine, the largest seen in freight haulage here, attracted considerable attention as it sped through Plattsburgh off both runs. It is a twin drive in design and its operation is smooth. And so several onlookers remarked when “No. 1501” sped through, “her whistle (is) gentle, too.”
• Plattsburgh Post No. 20, American Legion, Edward and Moses Wells Post No. 125, Veterans of Foreign Wears and B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 621 have presented a gift of radium to the Champlain Valley Hospital. Appreciation to the organizations was expressed yesterday in a letter from the Grey Nuns of the Cross, who are in charge of the hospital. The donation of radium brings the amount of that rare metal up to 100 milligrams now available for use at the Champlain Valley Hospital.
• A piece of the ship’s hawser that Commodore Macdonough used while building his war vessels in the shipyard at Vergennes, Vt., during the winter of 1813-14, has come into the possession of the Clinton County Historical Association and is now on display in a show window of Sharron’s Department Store in the City of Plattsburgh.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The ladies have been uniting in the work to secure a concert in Plattsburgh by Sue Harvard, Prima Donna Soprano of the Metropolitan Opera Co., and the well-known baritone Heathe Gregory, have just perfected an organization to aid in carrying on this project. That this music club is destined to accomplish great good in the musical development of Plattsburgh cannot be doubted. Should this concert result in a surplus, it will go into the treasury of the club to be used as a sinking fund to help in securing other great musical attractions for Plattsburgh or in some other way for the general public good.
• On and after Monday, Sept. 13, the Plattsburgh Traction Co. will discontinue the operation of trolley cars between Plattsburgh and Bluff Point during the evening hours. The last car will leave Bridge Street for Bluff Point at 5:40 p.m. and will leave Bluff Point for Plattsburgh at 6 o’clock.
• The Clinton County Agricultural Society was extremely generous in its treatment of the Baseball Association of Plattsburgh in respect to the games which were played on the grounds last week during the progress of the Clinton County Fair. Not only did the Fair Association give the total receipts of the games to the Baseball Association, but went even further and gave the ball team a bonus of $200 besides.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
