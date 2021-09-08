Lookback: Week of Sept. 7 to Sept. 14

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Stunned and angered at the butchery of nine of their fellow officers in a prison bloodbath at Attica, guards at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora Monday lashed out at those they held responsible. Veteran and novice correction officers agreed that the assault on the embattled prison Monday morning was the best course to regain control but came several days too late. Tension pervaded the guard force at Clinton Monday afternoon but otherwise the situation remained calm as prison work schedules were reduced to a minimum and only a few inmates were fed at one time in the prison mess hall. Extra guards were assigned to interior barred gates and all exits to the outside were secured. Other officers patrolled the roof of the hospital building facing the prison yard.
• Local 1272 American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFL-CIO, Monday night passed a motion calling for the resignation of Correction Commissioner Russell G. Oswald and Deputy Commissioner Walter Dunbar. As an addition to this motion, the local unanimously requested the Correction Department administration be put into the sphere of Civil Service and that officers from the ranks be appointed to the commissioner and deputy commissioner positions. With the rioting at Attica, security was the prime topic of discussion at a meeting of the local for the day shifts held Monday night at the Dannemora American Legion Post, in the shadow of the prison wall. Another motion was passed requesting the establishment of four armed security posts within the prison walls, specifically at the mess hall, F Block, on D Block corridor and on top of the shop building. It was explained that these would offer a sanctuary for any officer caught in a riot.
• Expenditures by the Municipal Beach have exceeded revenues during the first eight months of the year. In a financial report by City Chamberlain John C. Colver, he states that with 87 percent of the year completed, expenditures at the city beach have reached about 71 percent of the funds allocated. Revenue at the beach as of the end of August totals $48,781.03. Colver states that “beach expenditures have been held down but possibly not enough to offset the lag in revenues.” City Recreation Department Director Peter S. Blumette said recently that he feels the poor year attendance at the beach is probably due to lack of spending money by the general public.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Disconsolate over the loss of her pet, 7-year-old Joan Arbenger of 4 West Coast street last night appealed for the return of a 2-months-old cocker spaniel missing since mid-afternoon yesterday. The girl, daughter of City Clerk Walter Arbenger and Mrs. Arbenger, returned from school at 4 o’clock and, as was her custom, immediately sought her pet. The honey-colored spaniel, of pedigreed ancestry, was nowhere to be found. Last night, the girl’s father offered a reward of $10 for the return of the dog, which answers to the name “Major.” Mrs. Arbenger said that her daughter is “almost heartbroken over the loss of the puppy. They were almost inseparable.”
• An attempted escape by an inmate of Dannemora State hospital was frustrated yesterday morning because of the alertness of attendants and considerable persuasion. Inmate E. Amos, 23, formerly of Oswego, has been a patient in the state hospital since June. Amos was seen to take a flying leap and grab the vertical bars on the first floor windows. Climbing rapidly to the second floor windows, he produced from under his hospital jacket a rope which he had secretly woven from the cloth of his bedsheets. To this rope was attached a hook. Amos threw the hook upward and, on the third attempt, was successful in hooking a ventilator pipe on the roof of the building. From this point, a climb down the exterior side of the stone building would have been simple had not attendants, altered, completely surrounded the building. It was not until three hours later that Amos, perhaps realizing the futility of his predicament, agreed to give himself up.
• Scheduled to address the New York State CIO convention at Lake Placid, U.S. Sen. James M. Mead will travel north from New York this morning via Empire Airlines and is scheduled to land at the Plattsburgh Municipal Airport. From Plattsburgh, Sen. Mead will travel to Lake Placid by automobile. Sen. Mead, who is the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, will make one of his principal campaign speeches at Placid.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• People at the Physicians Hospital are greatly mystified by the behavior of a young woman who was brought to the hospital yesterday afternoon and who insisted on leaving after spending a little over an hour in the building. According to information received at the hospital, the young woman was found by a local clergyman lying by the side of the road. The clergyman, whose name was not given, summoned a passing deliveryman and requested him to take the woman to the hospital. She refused to answer any questions that were put to her. Queries as to her name, her home, etc., were absolutely disregarded and it was thought for a time that she was incapable. There was nothing in her clothes by which to identify her but in a pocket of her coat was a slip of paper with the names of some schoolbooks. She was asked if she had any school children at home, and she gave an affirmative nod. When asked if she was sick, she again nodded faintly. At about 5:30 o’clock, she abruptly demanded her hat and said she was going to leave. Her mind was set and all arguments to remain proved futile. After leaving the building, she was seen walking up and down Court St. She was described at the hospital was being between 25 and 30 years of age, of medium height and weight, with short, dark brown hair. She wore a light brown coat and a dark blue skirt. She was said to be very untidy in appearance.
• The generous responses for the past few days are greatly encouraging the campaign committees of the Champlain Valley Hospital. Many people are waking up to the fact that the hospital drive is not just for the benefit of a few here and there, but the entire Champlain Valley. As an example of the interest being taken in this drive, even among children, the following story is significant: The Crater Club is an organization of Essex County children, and these youngsters are evidently learning early in life that the greatest joy one can have is in doing something for others. These children have little money of their own and they wanted to help the hospital. So they evolved the scheme of picking berries. The whole club jumped at the idea and soon the fields were filled with youngsters busily engaged in filling their pails. The berries picked by these children netted the hospital fund $25.
• The General Benjamin Mooers chapter of 1812, in connection with the observance of the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Plattsburgh, will erect in Riverside Cemetery a bronze marker to the memory of Gen. Benjamin Mooers from whom the society takes its name; Col. David Breckenridge MacNeil and the Hon. Peter Sailly, in commemoration of their patriotic services. A cordial invitation is extended not only to all descendants of the above named patriots and allied families, but to descendents of any pioneer contemporary with them. Members of patriotic societies are especially invited and the general public.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
