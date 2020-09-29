Lookback: Week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 6

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
At home, in department stores, pubs and schools, North Country residents focused on one thing Tuesday, Oct. 4, 1995, at 1 p.m.: the O.J. Simpson verdict. The moment it was read and the former football star was found not guilty of all charges, some cheered. Others were shocked. Others were silent. “If he didn’t do it, who did?” asked Neil Fesette, manager of Peabody’s on Clinton Street. Jackie Creed Archer, a civil-rights activist with the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission in Plattsburgh, watched the verdict at home. “I’m not surprised, but I am disappointed because I believe he is guilty,” she said. “And although I am African-American, I am also a woman and I am surprised that the women on the jury were so quick to find him innocent.”
SUNY Plattsburgh students, alumni and supporters turned out by the hundreds Thursday night to protest Gov. George Pataki’s plans to slash SUNY’s budget. The motivation? Pataki was supposed to appear at a Republican Party fundraiser being held at the campus’s Angell College Center. He never arrived, reportedly because of bad weather. Instead, Pataki spoke to his supporters from Albany through a phone hook-up. Still, more than 500 protestors lined Rugar Street and also filled and surrounded the College Center, waiting for Pataki. Ali Voss, 19, a SUNY Plattsburgh sophomore from Montgomery, carried a sign that said: “Don’t Give SUNY the Death Penalty.”
A new virtual-reality computer program will allow nursing students at SUNY Plattsburgh to practice inserting intravenous needles with the touch of a button. The program, which is being hailed as the first of its kind in the world for nursing students, was made possible by a $100,000 gift from Dr. and Mrs. Xenophon Damianos, who are alumni of the college. On a computer screen, the student sees the patient lying on a bed and a voice recording gives the patient’s medical history. The student can guide the needle along the patient's arm in search of the vein and a box on the screen gives the student a close-up of the vein. What makes the program so realistic is the speed of the computer. The computer is about 9,000 times faster than the IBM compatible 486 computer.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
Crews of one Boeing B-52 Stratofortress and one K.C.-135 Stratotanker will represent the 380th Strategic Aerospace Wing of Plattsburgh Air Force Base at Strategic Air Command combat competition. Competition will be held this year at McCoy AFB, Fla., Nov 15-20. SAC bomber and tanker units will compete in “the world series of bombing and navigation” with three aircrews representing Great Britain’s Royal Air Force flying delta-wing Vulcan bombers.
Plattsburgh residents with roots and sympathies in the Middle East agreed that Gamal Abdel Nasser’s death heightens uncertainties about peace. Rabbi Richard Messing, spiritual leader of Temple Beth Israel, said the loss of Egypt’s strong man is portentous to Israel. “I was not unhappy to see him go, but I am worried because someone may take his place who will have his political vested interests,” he said. Dr. John Deep of Plattsburgh State University College has visited many Middle East countries. To all of them, he said, Nasser’s death is a tragedy. “The question is whether the people will rally to Nasser’s heirs,” he said.
A total of 1,720 sixth-graders from 21 public and parochial schools in the area attended the Clinton County Conservation Education Field Days held on Miner Institute over the past two days. Charles Parker, Miner Institute employee who conducted the tree planting class, gave each of the youngsters a small tree to take home, plant and raise. Parker said that the overall program may next year be expanded so as to include a pre-Field Day workshop for the sixth-grader teachers.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
A letter that was mailed in Hong Kong on Dec. 4, 1941, was delivered in Plattsburgh to Mrs. Fred Laing of 68 Oak Street, bearing stamped details that the letter had been held by the Japanese during nearly four years of occupation of the Far East. The letter was written on Dec. 2, 1941, five days before Pearl Harbor, by Reginald W. Owens, Parke and Davis Co. representative in Hong Kong, a friend of the Liang family. In the letter, Owens said that it was not expected — on Dec. 2 — that the war would spread to Hong Kong. A few weeks later, Owens and members of his family were interned by the Japanese. A son was born to the Owens in a concentration camp. The family recently was liberated by allied occupation troops.
A well, drilled recently on the William Cook farmland on Lyon Street, has brought results. Drilled to a depth of 85 feet, it now is gushing soft water at the rate of 14 quarts a minute to a point of six feet, ten inches above the ground level and is being piped to serve the farm’s barn by gravity. The water when tested was found to be pure. Its temperature is 49 degrees.
Len Parsons got his raincoat back, but last night protested that the garment that was “stolen” from him on Tuesday was his own. “It belongs to the police department,” he said, “and outside of an old one that Joe McGuire wears on cloudy days, it’s the only real coat in the whole force.” Len explained that, following a clue published in a recent issue of the Press-Republican, he acquired the coat from the office of Armand A. Mancuso, corporation counsel. Mr. Mancuso, for the information of some of his friends who might like to ask questions, vindicated himself by stating that he didn’t steal the coat. “It was someone else who brought it into my office.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
A horse, who had become startled by the street car, was making a dash for the lower end of Clinton Street when Clifford Good, who was refreshing himself at Dunton’s Confectionary Shop after a strenuous afternoon on the Plattsburgh High School football field, rushed out after the horse and caught him by the reins and hung on, although he was dragged a few feet by the frightened animal. The owner then arrived upon the scene and, after thanking the lad for his quick action, took the horse to the nearest livery stable.
The Bible School connected with Plattsburgh Methodist church put on a pageant entitled “The Coming of Truth” on Sunday before an audience that contained many who were not actively identified with the school. The attendance of school pupils and visitors was 338, which is the largest number ever at one session in the history of the school. The pageant portrayed Christian teaching and training as the key to the world’s redemption, and pointed to the Sunday School as the chief agency for teaching God’s truth.
One of the most impressive funerals ever in Redford was held at that village yesterday afternoon when the body of Frank B. Keysor was laid in its last resting place. Keysor was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Keysor of Clayburg. Full military honors were given and the pallbearers were members of the Frank B. Keysor Post No. 926, American Legion.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
