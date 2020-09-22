25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• A Bradyfest is planned for Family Weekend ‘95 at SUNY Plattsburgh. Several Brady events will showcase America’s favorite television family. “The Brady Bunch Movie,” this year’s smash hit and cult favorite, will be featured as part of the Friday Night Film Series in Room 200, Yokum Hall. On Saturday, Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady, will highlight the “Brady Bunch” secrets, stories and behind-the-scenes dramas. That will be held in the Warren Ballrooms of the Angell College Center.
• Rev. Robert Fry has watched attendance at the Bible Baptist Church dwindle ever since the Base Realignment and Closure Commission decided to close Plattsburgh Air Force Base a little more than two years ago. The church, situated on Route 9 in the shadow of the base, has not been the only church hurt by the closure. It has suffered the most staggering losses, however. “The reason our church came into existence was because of the base,” Fry said. “Since we were formally organized (in 1960) we have been very much military in our direction and leadership.” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints congregation has felt similar losses. “We had an active attendance of 150 before the closure and were right around 75 after the Air Force Members left,” Bishop Rick Healy said. “Initially, it impaired our ability to staff positions.
• When Chester O. Bosworth came to Plattsburgh to begin his radio career in 1948, he planned on staying only a short time as it was to be a stepping stone on the way to bigger things. Nearly 50 years later, Bosworth is still here. But the mainstay radio personality will be signing off for the last time on Friday, Sept. 29, 1995. He will be replaced on the morning show by Ducky Drake, WIRY’s sports director and the longtime voice of the Plattsburgh State Cardinal hockey team. Bosworth said he will miss being on the radio and would like to be remembered simply as “someone who you could rely on to be there every morning and who could provide an occasional laugh.” But there is one thing he won’t miss. “Snow days. Oh God, I won’t miss those,” he said, grabbing his forehead.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Religion leaders of two faiths feel they have insufficient information about the Presidential Commission on Obscenity and Pornography to justify commenting on it. However, Rabbi Richard Messing and the Rev. Frank Clayton offered several comments about the subject of pornography in general. The Rev. Mr. Clayton, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Plattsburgh, feels that pornography does affect the moral behavior of those who read it in that it stimulates and excites certain individuals to do things they wouldn’t do without it. “A lot being put on the newsstands is on the borderline as to whether it’s pornography or art,” the Rev. Clayton said.
• Mayor Francis D. Steltzer said that he expects to have a cost date ready next week for Common Council discussion of a Ward 1 footbridge across the Saranac River. That was his reply to a question from Ward 1 Alderman Robert Burke at a Council meeting. Burke asked for the footbridge study last spring. He told a reporter after Thursday’s meeting that he is as interested as ever in getting a bridge across the river to shorten distances for children who walk to Plattsburgh High School from the area east of the river. Burke said a logical site for a bridge would be in the vicinity of Elizabeth Street.
• The State Bank of Albany’s new Margaret Street building will be ready for business around July 1, vice president Richard A. Wellman said. There will be two remote-control drive-in windows which Wellman believes will pioneer this service in the North Country. The window stations will be under a porte cochere extending from the south side of the building. Each station will be connected to the bank proper by a tunnel for pneumatic tubes and voice transmission. “This idea is catching on in Florida,” Wellman said. “So far as I know, we are pioneering it north of there.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Incensed to the “boiling point” by the apparent neglect of vital post-war projects deemed necessary for Plattsburgh, a group of taxpayers last night declared they would head a delegation into the chambers of the Common Council at its weekly meeting tomorrow night and demand that the Council take up immediately the vital work. The spokesman for the taxpayers said that if the Council had sought to arouse public opinion, the council had done just that by indicating that it would pigeon-hole until after the November election any action on post-war planning. “There’s any amount of post-war planning for Plattsburgh and we meant to see that there’ no dilly-dallying,” the spokesman said.
• Lionel Goodrow, 18, of West Chazy, escaped injury Friday night when his Ford sedan was demolished when it was struck by a D and H train at the West Chazy crossing. Goodrow was riding alone at the time. As he approached the railroad crossing at moderate speed, the left front tire of his car blew out. The car swerved and the wheel lodged between the track and the rail guard on the crossing. A train was approaching. Goodrow jumped to safety and his efforts to push the car from the rails met no success.
• A well-deserved award for dangerous and pain-staking work under fire, the new Combat Medical Badge, shines brightly on the left pocket of Staff Sgt. Thomas E. Howard of Dannemora. His division, the 88th, was the first in Mediterranean Theater, to be awarded Combat Medical Badge on July 10.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The New Music Club of the ladies of Plattsburgh take pleasure in announcing a subscription concert to be given by Sue Harvard, prima donna soprano of the Metropolitan Opera House of New York City and the well-known baritone singer and soldier, Capt. Heathe-Gregory, also of New York. The last touch of refinement and enjoyment will be added when it is announced that the accompanist will be Mrs. Edwin L. Lapham. As it was impossible to secure either of the theaters on this date, the concert will be given in the auditorium of the new High School. Those who still wish to add their names to the subscription list should telephone at once, and if those who have subscribed wish to secure a larger number of tickets than they have set down on the list, they should see to it at once before the tickets are all subscribed for.
• Complete figures on the enrollment for military training of all boys between the ages of 16 and 19, show that 131 boys enrolled in this city. Each boy was ordered to report at the Armyor on the night of October 16 for the first drill. Each was given a card, which must be punched at regular intervals, showing that he enrolled. Although there are exemptions from drill under the law, no boy within the required age was exempt from the enrollment and those who failed to register are to be expelled from school or discharged from any employment they may have. Those exempt from the military training are boys going to night school, those taking a trade course, members of the R.O.T.C. and those suffering from physical disability.
• After twenty years of service as Chaplain of Clinton Prison at Dannemora, Chaplain F.H. Pierce retires on Oct. 1, 1920, at his own request. Chaplain Pierce was transferred to Clinton Prison on May 1, 1900, since which time he has resided in Plattsburgh and going back and forth to the prison daily. The service of Chaplain Pierce, now drawing to a close, is longer than that of any other prison chaplain. No social gathering of any magnitude was complete without the presence of Chaplain Pierce. He always had a happy faculty of making others feel at home in his company.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
