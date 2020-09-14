Lookback: Week of Sept. 15 and 16, 2020

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• Twenty-six years after the iconic 1969 festival, Sandy Bazzano is putting on her own Woodstock in the North Country, sort of. Dubbed Pondstock, the first-ever weekend North Country concert festival of its kind is expected to go on from 10 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday at Bazzano’s Twin Ponds Campsite at Fuller Road. Musical groups hail from the Plattsburgh area and Burlington, covering musical styles from Mississippi blues to jazz, rock, reggae and country. Bazzano was inspired to hold the event after speaking with a member of the musical group Blue Fox and the Rockin’ Daddies, a Mississippi blues band from Burlington. The band, which has played at J.C.’s Jazz club in Plattsburgh, became a favorite of Bazzano’s. Between sets at a show one night, Bazzano talked with band member Larry, who is the bass player. “I told Larry about this Woodstock thing and how I’d like to do it at the campsite,” she said. He told her: “Go for it.”
• Hospice of the North Country wants to come on-line to free its staff from excessive time spent on paperwork. The organization utilizes nurses, social workers, clergy and trained volunteers to make the last days of life for terminally ill patients as comfortable as possible. But that requires a lot more than just visiting patients’ homes. Most nurses spend an hour or two at the office to complete their paperwork, which is all done by hand. Hospice is currently studying the possibility of expanding and updating its computer system so the staff can begin incorporating its paperwork onto computer software.
• Postmaster General Marvin Runyon will unveil the 1995 Holiday Contemporary stamps at Santa’s Workshop in North Pole as part of a special ceremony. Runyon is the first Postmaster General to visit the North Country since 1936 when the Lake Placid Postal branch was dedicated. The four stamps were designed by artists John Grossman and Laura Alders of California and depict designs from the Victorian and Edwardian eras. They show Santa climbing down the chimney, a boy holding a jumping jack toy, a child with a small Christmas tree and Santa making a sled.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• A sampling of Plattsburgh State University College students revealed mixed reactions concerning the possibility of campus violence this school year. The question of campus violence was raised to eight students who ranged from the freshman level to the senior class. Mark Armstrong, a sophomore of Plattsburgh, did not think this campus was very explosive. He said everything was well-controlled last year and he felt this would carry over into the present school year. Jim Pemberon of Rome said the only thing that could possibly Spark campus unrest in Plattsburgh would be “another major incident” such as the Cambodian invasion last spring.
• The New York State Department of Transportation will hold two public hearings soon for consideration of construction and property acquisition along Route 87. The first will deal with design details for the construction of two sanitary comfort stations and improvements of two rest areas along the Adirondack Northway. The proposal calls for extensive redevelopment of existing rest areas located along both northbound and southbound roadways on Route 87 in the Town of Beekmantown between exits 40 and 41.
• A “Meals on Wheels” program for the elderly, sick and disabled may soon become a reality in the area as the planning committee for the program has brought plans close to the pilot project stage for Plattsburgh. The program provides two balanced meals, Monday through Friday, one hot and one cold, for a nominal charge ranging from 75 cents to $1.50 a day. According to Mr. Kenneth Channell, chairman of the planning committee, the next step prior to actual implementation of the pilot project is to find an agency which will sponsor the project.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Farmers in Clinton County are advised to make sure they haven’t misplaced any dairy production drafts, and if they find any such checks, that they haven’t been cashed, Ross A. Sanger, chairman of the Agricultural Conservation Committee, said yesterday the drafts should be cashed promptly to help simplify the Commodity Credit Corporation’s bookkeeping. Calling attention to the difficulty of keeping accurate records under such a nationwide program./ Mr. Sanger pointed out that a recent report showed that over 32,000 dairy drafts issued before Nov. 1, 1944, were still outstanding on June 30, 1945. This means that some farmers have cached somewhere — often forgotten — thousands of dollars worth of ready money.
• With a display that approached the level of acrobatics, fifteen Navy planes, flying four formations, circled their farewell to Plattsburgh yesterday afternoon following their takeoff from Municipal Airport to return to their base at Atlantic City. The fifteen planes — six Hellcats, eight single-engine advance trainers and a twin-engine C-78 transport were those of a naval squadron of 49 planes. The pilots and crew members reported enjoying the hospitality of Plattsburgh Barracks during their stay.
• An uncanny accomplishment in adapting himself to the use of hooks in place of hands! That’s the story of 1st Lt. Edwin V. Rawley, 28, former pilot, who visited Plattsburgh Barracks a few days ago. He lost both hands and about six inches of each arm when his B-24 crashed and burned on take-off at March Field in California. Perhaps recently, pedestrians in the City of Plattsburgh have noticed a two-tone chevrolet bearing the data “Army Air Forces, Hospital Liaison Division.” That care was driven by a man who has no hands. And those who couldn’t see he had none would hardly believe the fact. With no assistance whatsoever, Rawley eats, takes out and lights his own cigarettes and plays ping-pong, pool and cards.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The Algonquin Hotel on lower Saranac Lake, a short distance from Saranac Lake, closed Wednesday after one of the most successful seasons in the long history of the resort. Most of the leading hotels of the Adirondacks, including Paul Smiths and Saranac Inn, are closing after successful seasons. The arrival in the mountains this summer bore out the prediction last spring that this season would excel all others.
• The Plattsburgh Fire Department was called out a 4 o’clock yesterday morning by a telephonic alarm to what threatened to be a very damaging fire in the Delaware & Hudson railroad yards which started in the sand-drying house. The local department found it extremely difficult to get at the fire with a stream on account of having to haul the hose under and around cars which stood on the different tracks between the hydrant and the burning building. The greatest difficulty was experienced in keeping the flames away from the big coal chute and other buildings in the vicinity on account of the extremely high wind which prevailed.
• The question still remains: are there any rattlesnakes infesting the sparkling waters of Lake Champlain and basking on the rocks on its shores? If so, how many? Many residents near the docks are claiming that they are seeing snakes. Jack Benham, who police say threw the rattlesnakes on the rocks and who was arrested at the Malone Fair on this charge, says that there were 36 rattlesnakes and he and some of his comrades killed 34 of them. Benham will be arraigned before City Judge Charles A. Bernard on a charge of endangering the public health.
— By Night Editor Ben Rowe
