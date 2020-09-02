Lookback: Week of Sept. 1 to Sept. 8

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• A new mail-order program will help area military beneficiaries buy prescriptions, but local retirees are still concerned about a shortage of North Country doctors. One problem is that many local doctors have chosen not to accept the military’s CHAMPUS benefits. CHAMPUS allows retirees and their dependents -- who are 65 and under -- 75 percent of their medical costs except for certain deductibles. Beneficiaries have received some good news from the base closing. Base physician James Delucas has decided to open an office in Plattsburgh and will serve retirees and beneficiaries.
• The Mohawk Bingo Palace reopened without incident over the Labor Day weekend after the managers were evicted from the business. The Mohawk Tribe took control of the Route 37 bingo operation last week after expiration of a contract with Basil Cook Enterprises, the management company in charge since 1990. The palace had closed down for three days while the new manager took over. Joe Gray, public-relations director for the tribe, said the ousted managers posed no problems during the changeover.
• As much with his death as his life, a police officer who saw the good in every child is inspiring his community to do the same. A fundraising campaign is mounting to finish the work begun by Lake Placid Police Officer Thomas Shipman, who died suddenly after a spleen operation in April. Only 38 at the time, Shipman had been Lake Placid’s leading youth advocate and volunteer. The husband, father of three and school-board member planned dances, outings and worked single-mindedly toward establishing a youth center for these activities.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Heavy-eyed Labor Day travelers using the Northway will have an opportunity just south of the city to bolster their sagging attentiveness and possibly prevent an accident. The Radio Emergency Association’s Citizen’s Team, or REACT, will be holding a Coffee Stop Safety Program on Sept. 6 and 7, advertised by a nationally donated “Free Coffee” sign about 6 miles south of Plattsburgh just north of the Bear Swamp exit in a rest area next to the southbound lane.
• Identifying and dating the wreckage of a sunken vessel at the bottom of Lake Champlain appears to hold the key to its importance. Thomas Cronin, director of the Clinton County Tourist and Convention Bureau, said artifacts recovered previously from the sunken vessel were being parceled out to various experts by the Smithsonian Institution in an attempt to identify and date them. A coin recovered from the wreck has been dated to 1837, Cronin said.
• The R.H. McConnell Co. local producer of plastic medallions has rehired some of the people it was forced to lay off early this summer and Manager Al Glaude said he has hopes of rehiring four or five more within a short time. The MConnell Co. manager said earlier this summer the layoff was necessitated when the plant’s mold failed. The plastic medallions the factory manufactures are primarily used on liquor bottles.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Plattsburgh State Teachers College will open its fall semester with advance registration indicating an enrollment of about 425 students in residence and in practice teaching. Two new student residences, Hawkins Hall and Holden Hall, are additions that have been made to College Court. A new campsite between Lewis and Wadhams, purchased by the constitution last year, will see initial employment at the site. It will be employed as an instructional laboratory by classes in science and in other subjects, and will also offer recreational opportunities for student groups.
• Miss Marjorie Barton, daughter of Dr. Lyman G. Barton, Jr., and MRs. Barton of 132 Court Street, became the first girl student to pilot a plane solo at the municipal airport when she accomplished the feat yesterday. Present as she took off and landed were her parents. Miss Barton has been receiving instructions from Miss Patricia Heuran, who is chief instructress and manager for Adirondack Flying Service.
• Several thousand students returned to classes yesterday as sessions got underway in all Plattsburgh public and parochial schools. The schools reopening were PHS, the Junior High School, St. John’s Academy, M.A.I., St. Peter’s High School and Elementary School and Our Lady of Victory Academy. The stationary stores were pressed for service in furnishing pencils, paper, books and other paraphernalia that will be required at the various institutions.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• Deputy U.S. Marshall James Murray seized a pirate craft which had been abandoned near the Cumberland Lighthouse at the Point of Cumberland Head yesterday afternoon. There was no black flag flying at the main top, ‘tis true, but no one knows who composed the crew nor where they disappeared to. All that is known is that the keeper of the lighthouse saw the boat pounding herself to pieces on the rocks near the Head. He suspected that all was not right on the vessel and telephoned his suspicions to the sheriff’s office. They hauled the boat to the shore and found in the hold 20 bags. In the bags were bottles of champagne and vermouth, along with a small quantity of gin.
• Under cloudy skies which helped to keep down the crowd, but which did no material damage to the enthusiasm displayed, Plattsburgh celebrated Labor Day with a parade in the morning and sports and entertainment in the afternoon. The parade got underway at about 11 o’clock and was led by the Plattsburgh Police Force. Behind them was the Plattsburgh City Band, dressed in their new natty uniforms. Next came the Plattsburgh Local 1042 of the Carpenters and Jointers and behind them the Papermakers made a fine showing. The afternoon also featured a bicycle race between the messengers of the Postal Telegraph Company and the Western Union. Norman Brown of the Postal was first.
• The Principals of the Intermediate Schools in Plattsburgh request all school children who have garden products which they wish to have exhibited in the Clinton County Fair to bring the same to the school buildings on Tuesday morning. In case potatoes are to be exhibited, at least five potatoes of each variety must be brought.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
