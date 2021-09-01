Lookback: Week of Sept. 1 to Sept. 8

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• A fire-fighting tenant unit in support of the FB-111 aircraft will be activated today at Plattsburgh Air Force Base. Detachment 18, 44th Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron will employ two firefighting HH-43 “Huskie” helicopters for alert duty in support of the bombers. The Huskies carry a ball-shaped fire suppression kit from an external sling to combat crash fires. Other firefighting techniques used by the aircraft include hovering over a fire using its twin blades to blow a tunnel for ground firefighters to work in and sometimes extinguishing fires by the use of its prop wash. The aircraft arrived Sunday from Carswell AFB, Texas. The men who will man the outfit have not all arrived at Plattsburgh yet. The commander of the squadron, Lt. Col. Stewart Jordan, is scheduled to arrive Friday. To support the detachment five base firemen and three medical technicians from the base hospital wll be trained to work in the helicopter program.
• Guidelines for the Crete Memorial Civic Center construction were reviewed recently at a conference between Mayor Francis Steltzer and Economic Administration officials. One of the items covered was the disbursement of funds for the project. The normal funding procedures would be 25 percent after all of the construction contracts have been awarded: an additional 50 percent when the center is about half complete, 15 percent more when the construction is substantially complete and the final 10 percent following federal approval of the final audit of the project. Should a change in the proposed construction of the civic center be desired by the city and the architects involved, an explanation will have to be submitted.
• Gov. Rockefeller will ignore a recommendation by the Adirondack Study Commission and appoint at least two of its members to terms on the new state agency to govern the parkland. Ottaway News Service has learned that Richard W. Lawrence, Jr., of Elizabethtown and Peter S. Paine Jr. of Willsboro will be among those named to the seven-member park agency. Study Commission Chairman Henry K. Hochschild, in transmitting recommendations to the governor, reported in the cover letter to the recommendations that: “It is the consensus of the Commission that its members be considered ineligible for appointment to the Adirondack Park Agency.” The governor, however, will override that recommendation in order to appoint Lawrence and Paine.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Installation of a new altar in memory of former students of Mount Assumption Institute who paid the supreme sacrifice in World War II has been completed in the chapel of the Mount, lending added beauty to the sanctuary where the war heroes, as students of MAI, attended Mass. The new altar is of wooden construction, simulating polished marble. Its facing bears a carving of “The Lord’s Supper” and there are golden scrolls and carvings of the heads of various saints. The same scheme of carvings and scrolls is carried out on the altar’s background where broad pedestals rise to hold the candelabra; also on four high pedestals on which life-size statues stand. A golden dome-shaped tabernacle adorns the center of the altar. At its base there is inscribed: “In Memory of John L. Turcotte. Offered by His Mother.” The altar was made possible by contributions of MAI Alumni and other friends and will long endure In memory of the boys from MAI who answered their country's call and fell in battle. The roster of MAI alumni who paid the supreme sacrifice has 16 names, as follows: Lorne J. Lapan, '32; Arthur F. Sorrell, '35; John L. Turcotte, '39; William Herrick, '40; Ira H. Barbell, '41; Thomas J. Noone, '43; R. J. Alexander, '43; John Conley, '43; Richard J. Prairie, '43; Desmond A. Siddon, '39; Wesley J. Champagne, ‘29; Richard G. Girard, '42; Clement Duhamel, '41; John Terrence, ‘42; Philip Pitkin, '42; Alfred King, '43. There are several other former MAI students, not graduates, who also were killed in the war. Their names are being compiled and will be added to the roll of honor.
• The unsung hero in the successful battle against famine both at home and abroad has been the American farmer, local patron members of the Cooperative Grange League Federation Exchange were told last night at their annual meeting in the Beekman Grange Hall at Beekmantown. The farmer who produces the food, G.L.F. District Manager Russell Furman reported, works an average of 65 hours a week, for a labor income of only 50 cents an hour. He said that today in this country the average consumer pays only 22 percent of his income for food, compared with some foreign countries where the average runs higher than 50 percent. Mr. Furman pointed out that the farmer is the local community’s best customer and there he spends in the neighborhood of 75 percent of his total gross income for farm production supplies of all kinds. Those at the meeting saw a slide film showing what farmers have built up for themselves in the G.L.F. over the past 26 years, including facilities they have set up for the purchase of feed, seed and farm supplies and for the marketing of their products.
• Sale of the Coca-Cola franchise for Clinton County by the Guy’s Products Inc. to Charles Hammond of New York City was announced yesterday by Antimo A. Giolosa, president of the Guy’s company. The sale included the bottling works of Guy’s plant, located on the east bank of the Saranac River and to the rear of 55-57 Bridge Street. The bottling plant consists of the northern portion of a long line of buildings. Half of the plant is a two-story structure. The other half is one story. Also included in the transfer was the large stone storehouse, across the area from the bottling plant, plus land northerly to the river’s bend and the D and H right-of-way, in addition to rights-of-way to Bridge and Green street.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Plattsburgh is rated as the healthiest city of its size in New York State. Dr. Charles C. Duryee, whose business it is to score or grade cities according to their standing as regards health, has just completed his score for Plattsburgh. The rating is made according to precautions taken, such as a certain number of points for a health officer, city nurse, etc. When Plattsburgh was first scored, its rating was 672 out of a possible 1,000. When last scored in 1919, its rating was 743, higher than any city of its size in the state. The score of this year’s scoring will not be announced until the scores of all the cities have been reported. Dr. Duryee stated, however, that Plattsburgh would in all probability, stand higher on this scoring than on the previous one.
• Plattsburgh will learn with regret that the Grey nuns of D’Youville Academy have been called to other cities and that the Academy, one of Plattsburgh’s oldest educational institutions, is to be closed. On Tuesday, Sister Angelo arrived at the Academy with the message that the Mother General Mary Augustine of Buffalo was calling the States to larger “cities.” The Sisters’, fifteen in number, will leave this week. The more valuable pieces of furniture will be taken, but the building and the property will be sold. Last year, 117 students attended the school and the number of applicants for this year was exceedingly large. Parents who had expected to enter their children in the Academy this fall will now be obliged to make other arrangements. The registration in the other schools of the city is already large and, with many of the D’Youville pupils entering the schools, will probably be filled to their capacity on opening day.
• The Citizens Military Training Camp, in progress in this city for the past four weeks, closed Saturday with the presentation of medals and trophies for military and athletic supremacy by Lt. Doane, commander of the camp. Yesterday morning, the camp was filled with cheering, care-free lads. High school cheerleaders gathered their forces from every company and marched about cheering everybody and everything that crossed their path. The officers were cheered, the non-coms were cheered and the modest K.P. were praised in husky yells. Altogether it was a rousing departure.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
