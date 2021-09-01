Lookback: Week of Sept. 1 to Sept. 8

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESNorthbound motorists here are adjusting to the new Rt. 9 condition north of the city limits. At Scomotion Bridge, in foreground, they suddenly emerge from bumpy two-lane Margaret Street to the luxurious four lanes that the state is completing northward through Cumberland Head Corners in the background. Or conversely, heading south, they must squeeze down to two-lane city traffic at the bridge. (1971)