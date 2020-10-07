Lookback: Week of Oct. 6 to Oct. 13

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• If all the pieces of an intricate financial plan fit together, Willsboro could have the most exquisite town beach and park on Lake Champlain. For more than a year, Town Supervisor Teresa Sayward has been championing a plan to purchase the 94.5-acre Noble Estate along Route 22 between Willsboro and Essex. Known as Noblewood, the property boasts 3,500 feet of sand beach and 2,500 feet of Boquet River frontage. The park plan includes developing primitive campsites on 10 acres, parking pods for small numbers of cars rather than a big parking lot, canoe access to the river, walking and cross-country ski trails and interpretive trails in the interior wetlands.
• A new state law went into effect this month that will help keep farmers in the field and out of the courtroom. The new law strengthens the 1992 Farmland Protection Act to reduce the number of frivolous lawsuits against farmers. This new addition to the state’s “Right to Farm” law requires plaintiffs who lose nuisance lawsuits against farmers to pay the defendant’s attorney fees. A farmer’s legal fees must be paid by the plaintiff in cases where the New York commissioner of agriculture and markets determines that the farm practice in dispute is a sound agricultural practice. One potential source of nuisance lawsuits against farmers involves the odor associated with the spreading of manure, especially slurry (watery) manure coming out of a storage pit. “It stinks, there’s no doubt about it,” Mooers Forks dairyman Tom Menard said, “But what can we do? It has to be spread.”
• No students should have to drive more than 25 miles to go to college, says North Country Community College President Gail Rogers Rice. So NCCC has opened a branch campus in the Moriah Community Building in Mineville. It already has 75 registrations. “This is a model for what we hope to do,” Rice said. “North Country is extremely proud to be here. We want to be 25 miles from every citizen in Franklin and Essex countries, from their doorstep.” The classrooms are on the third floor of the Moriah Community Building, where the Republican Steel mine manager once had offices. The mines closed in the early 1970s.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Plattsburgh Air Force Base was the scene of a recent Strategic Air Command exercise which simulated a nuclear attack on the base. The exercise, known as “Buckskin Rider,” observed the ability of the base to operate during and after a nuclear strike. Two separate “attacks” were staged: the first, a “near miss” caused heavy radioactive fallout. The second was a simulated air burst causing casualties and heavy damage. Simulated fires — represented by smudge pots placed at various locations on the base — were reported and the fire department dispatched. Security police on the base were also dispatched to numerous simulated looting incidents and damaged areas caused by the “attack.”
• The sunken vessel found in Lake Champlain by a former Plattsburgh Air Force Base man has been judged by a Clinton County Historical Society committee as not being worth salvaging. Dr. Eugene Link said that the committee appointed in September to investigate the wreckage reported that the boat was not worth going after. The committee said it should be left where it is. The committee consisted of Dr. William LaDue, Dr. John Tanner, Derek Allan and Mrs. Robert T. Booth. The craft is thought to be a cargo vessel that was probably scuttled like many others that are on the bottom of Lake Champlain, he said.
• “Plattsburgh — A Veritable Shrine of American History and Defense” has been selected as the theme for the booth which will represent the Plattsburgh Area and the Air Force Base at the Strategic Air Command Combat Competition in November. Each competing unit is encouraged to construct a booth “mini pavilion” symbolic of its area. The theme for the Plattsburgh area booth will depict the close association of the area with American history and defense, according to Mrs. James E. Bridgett, chief of information at the base. A “name the plane” contest will be announced in the future to name the two competing aircraft from Plattsburgh AFB.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Bids are to be opened soon for the construction of 1.32 miles of state highway from Champlain village to connect with the partially completed Canadian superhighway north of Champlain. Complete details have not as yet been received concerning the proposals or the exact route to be followed. While the exact route which will connect with the Canadian highway at the boundary line is not known, preliminary surveys have been made on an existing dirt road that runs from U.S. Highway 11 in the western section of Champlain to the Canadian line.
• “We’re set for the biggest and best musical season Plattsburgh has ever had, and we want the greatest possible number of people to enjoy it,” Roswell Sharron, president of the Plattsburgh Community Concerts Association, said last night as he announced the opening next Monday of the Association’s campaign for memberships. Among the performers scheduled are Nan Merriman, 25-year-old mezzo-soprano who is under contract to NBC on the program “Serenade to America;” the Bary Ensemble, a piano, flute, violin, cello combination of young women; and John Sebastian, a young harmonica virtuoso whom the New York press describes as “ a genius.”
• An eight-car derailment at Fort Ticonderoga Saturday delayed traffic over the Champlain Division of the Delaware and Hudson railroad for several hours, caused considerable damage to rolling stock, but resulted in no personal injuries. The wreck occurred at 2:30 a.m., when eight freight cars of a long train southbound, left the rails and dug up a considerable length of the rail and railroad bed. M.T. Ross was conductor of the freight train with J. Reid as engineer. Both are from Whitehall.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• E.N. Oulmette, proprietor of the Special Shop, is making extensive alterations and improvements in his store on Clinton Street. When complete, there is no doubt that this will be one of the finest ladies’ stores in this section of the country. Several double-decked revolving wardrobes have already been placed in the store. These wardrobes are models of convenience and are enclosed in glass and have the interiors lighted by electricity. At the southeast corner of the store is to be a dainty bijou apartment for ladies to change their dresses, arrange their hair, etc.
• A hydroplane driven by Capt. B.W. Broatch, a Canadian airman, and containing Frank Henry of Saranac Lake as a passenger, crashed headlong 100 feet from shore into Lake Flower near the Branch Farm at Saranac Lake. Aside from bruises and a severe shaking up the occupants of the hydroplane were uninjured. They were brought ashore by Augustine Branch, who rowed out to the half-submerged plane.
• The Champlain Valley Hospital Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Department has recently acquired a very fine piece of equipment through the medium of some generous private subscriptions. Included in the equipment is a very fine magnet for the purpose of removing foreign substances from the eye. A large splinter of steel was recently drawn from the eye of Thomas Corron, of Riverview. The splinter went entirely through the eye, destroying the sight. Willard Hazelton, of Wilmington, also had a large splinter removed from the eye but, in this case, fortunately, the eye was saved.
