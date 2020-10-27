Lookback: Week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 3

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• The worldwide information network of the Internet is getting closer to southern Essex County. After 34 people showed up at Ticonderoga High School to hear presentations from service providers Cen-Com and NorthNet for a local Internet telephone number, organizer Ann Anselmo decided to start collecting subscription money. Ronal Huber of Cen-Com, a commercial Internet-service provided with a Lake Placid branch, said it would take 50 subscribers to have Cen-Com install a 585-exchange node. The number would allow Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Putnam and Hague residents to connect to the Internet with their computers and modems without paying for a toll call.
•Sense an eerie presence watching you when you’re alone? Feel the touch of loved ones long gone? Who you gonna call? Forget Dan Akyroyd and co., try Jim Meigs, paranormal investigator. A 12-year veteran of the supernatural, he has investigated dozens of cases in the North Country. He’s surprised at the low number of incidents reported. He inquires about specific uncomfortable events such as unusual nightmares, hot or cold spots in the house and pinpoints of light. Many of these unusual occurrences stem from the people themselves. “People often get involved in traumatic or abusive situations and they’re often in emotional turmoil,” Meigs said. In this stressed state, clients can unwittingly emit telekinetic energy, which can move objects, he said. Meigs cautions those who would dabble in the unknown. “Ouija boards are like the psychic internet. You never really know who you’re talking to on the “other side.” You may not want to know.”
• Dozens of people Wednesday defended lean-tos, group hikes, cellular phones, unleashed dogs and their favorite things about hiking in the High Peaks Wilderness. At the first of five public hearings on a draft management plan for the area surrounding New York’s highest mountains, hikers applauded the state Department of Environmental Conservation for trying to prevent the 226,000-acre area from being trampled by too many feet. But many also found a piece of their self-interest threatened in the details. Most attacked the central tenet of the plan: to limit camping by issuing a restricted number of permits, possibly with fees.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The man-on-the-street in downtown Plattsburgh Friday was just as divided on the Crete Civic Center issue as the Common Council. The conflict is two-fold, where to build the center and whether or not one large center should be built or have several smaller ones scattered about town. Mrs. James Whitcomb of Champlain Park thinks there should be just one civic center and that construction should start soon. Neil Demerse of 34 Margaret St. thinks that renovating the old Salvation Army building on Brinkerhoff Street for a civic center might be a good idea.
• The state goes dry for 15 hours today. The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission prohibits the sale of liquor, wine and better from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., the hours when the polling places are open.
• Robert Durkee, president of the Student Government Association at Clinton Community College, thinks Congress is wrong to have made up a list of 65 “militant, radical or Communist-oriented speakers.” But since it has been done, he would like a copy. He explained that the reason he wants the list is that by having it CCC could possibly bring some radicals to campus to speak. “Even if a speaker is a radical, Durkee noted, he could make an interesting speech. You have to have been conservative and radical speakers to hear each side.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• The assembly hall of Plattsburgh High School was the scene of much activity on the part of the members of the new Friendship Club and their thirteen initiates. A very pretty ceremony took place based on the spirit of friendship and service. The new members were welcomed into the organization with a talk by the president, Velma Wright. After the welcoming speech, all the members of the club linked hands in a circle of friendship as they joined in the singing of their Friendship circle song.
• At dawn this morning, Fernand Lanlois, of Montreal, was scheduled to embark on the adventure of his life. He is setting a course from the harbor at Montreal to the Caribbean Sea at the helm of his 15-ton-yawl, Leda. He’s heading south with his brother, Hector, and they hope to visit Miami, Key West, Cuba and a dozen ports on the Spanish main. The brothers plan to sail their vessel down the St. Lawrence River to Sorel, where they will turn into the Richelieu River, enter Lake champlain moving down past Plattsburgh, thence along the Whitehall Canal to the Hudson River and the Atlantic Ocean.
• Eighty-five percent of the civilian personnel at Plattsburgh Barracks contributed to the War Relief Fund during a campaign which ended Saturday, according to Capt. Walter L. Myers, personal affairs officer. All section leaders are to be congratulated on their splendid work, Capt. Myers said, and special commendation is given to Mrs. Rose McGlaughlin, John Yasment and Miss Violet Herwerth for 100 percent canvassing.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• Arthur J. Dewey, Franklin Dealer of Plattsburgh, sold six new cars the last week in October — five sedans and one touring. Three sedans to be delivered this fall, the other orders for spring delivery. Mr. Dewey has orders now for seven spring deliveries. Sales of the Franklin Car the country over have kept up to a high level following price reductions announced in September.
• The Plattsburgh Press will flash complete bulletins of the election returns, beginning just as soon as the polls close and will continue to do so just as long as there is anything to tell the public concerning the results. Arrangements have been made for a first-class motion picture projector and the big screen over the Clinton Street store of the Mercantile Agency in the Clinton Theatre building will be kept filled with returns as fast as they are received.
• A very pleasant birthday party was given Mrs. Catherine Fitzpatrick last evening at the home of her son, Michael J. Fitzpatrick, No. 80, Brinkerhoff Street, the occasion being Mrs. Fitzpatrick’s 87th birthday. About 25 friends and relatives of the kindly old lady were in attendance and all had a most enjoyable evening. Mrs. Fitzpatrick is still able to read without glasses and never misses the daily papers. On the cake were three candles, and Mrs. Fitzpatrick was given the privilege of blowing them all out.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
