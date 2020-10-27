Lookback: Week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 3

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESLibrary Clerk Debbie Trickey surfs the internet at Wead Library in Malone as Library Director Dave Minnich and Library Clerk Irene Greeno look on. Minnich said Nicholville Telephone Co. is using the library for its equipment and, in return, the library receives internet service at no charge. People accessing the internet at the library are limited to a half hour of usage at a time. “If they can’t find it in a half hour, they’re not going to,” Minnich said. Also, because there is information on the Net that may be objectionable, those under 14 must be supervised by a parent or responsible adult. (1995)