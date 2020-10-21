Lookback: Week of Oct. 20 to Oct. 27

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• Quebeckers narrowly voted to remain part of Canada, but it may be enough to bring some benefit for the North Country. As the No side to separating creeped up a majority vote, local business owners, economists and professors of Canadian studies were gathered at Plattsburgh State University College discussing the possible fallout. Dr. Richard Beach, director of PSUC’s Center for Canadian Studies, said the close vote would cause some uncertainty throughout Quebec and the country, but the No vote would likely strengthen the Canadian dollar. “A rise in the value of the dollar means that will be good for the retail business and tourism,” Beach said. But William Owens, a local attorney who represents close to 150 Canadian businesses, said retail isn’t the only factor locally that could be impacted. “Banks have been getting a lot of deposits lately,” Owens said, because Canadian corporations have been transferring their cash across the border.
• The U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation and the U.S. Biathlon Association no longer find Lake Placid the best place to train, and they plan to move their offices elsewhere. U.S. Skiing has closed its Lake Placid office. The U.S. Luge Association will be the only national sport governing body headquartered here, but its director wonders if luge too may have to go someday. “Lake Placid is not the only game in town anymore,” said Jim Page, deputy executive director of U.S. Olympic Committee programs. “But it’s much less important to look at where offices are than where the training is going to be.” For example, U.S. Skiing has always been based in Utah. But more skiers train in Lake Placid than any other class of athlete. The combined bobsled and luge track is Lake Placid’s weakness. The ice-lined course is so obsolete that bobsledding’s international governing body rejected Lake Placid’s bid to host the first-ever women’s world championship race this winter. It was the only bid.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Out of the 15 people interviewed on the streets of downtown Plattsburgh Friday night, only one had definite ideas concerning the election coming up in 11 days. Most did not want to be identified. One man said he thought the situation was so bad at present that he wasn’t even going to vote. He said he thought no matter who was elected, taxes would keep rising. He termed the whole situation in the world “disgusting.” William Bolton, a 22-year-old sophomore at Plattsburgh State University College from Ticonderoga, said he “definitely plans to vote.” For the senatorial race, Bolton said: “I’m against Buckley because he wants to cut governmental spending and he supports Nixon’s views on Vietnam. On the gubernatorial race between Gov. Nelson Rockefeller and Democrat Arthur Goldberg, Bolton said; “Rockefeller has been in for three terms and in that amount of time, you can’t help but make some enemies. Goldberg’s a good man, but undoubtedly Rockefeller will win.”
• ALCO Inc. officially broke ground for its $1.1 million meat-packing plant in Champlain Monday morning, and it was announced that within two years the firm plans an expansion program. That word came from Clyde Lewis, ALCO’s attorney. Lewis said the Champlain plant is to be the biggest in the ALCO network, at twice the size of the parent plant at Winslow, Me. He also told gathering townspeople at the plant groundbreaking that they had nothing to fear in the way of pollution or odors. Some of us have gone to Winslow and witnessed the operation there,” he said. He described the Winslow plant as being situated right in the middle of the community with there being no odors or other discomforting effects.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Modern equipment used in the fight against tuberculosis is displayed in exhibits which opened this week at the Plattsburgh State Teachers College. Many of the exhibits show how the x-ray is used to detect the presence of tuberculosis. The x-ray, according to Dr. F. Clark White, of the Ray Brook State Hospital for Incipient Tuberculosis, is the principal means of finding tuberculosis in its earliest stages before outward symptoms develop. “This is the fiftieth anniversary,” said Dr. White, “of the discovery of the x-ray by Wilhelm Konrad Roentgen. Improvements in x-ray equipment in modern times have made possible its widespread use, at little expense, for the detection of this disease which kills one person every nine minutes.
• Police reaped a harvest of rifles and shotguns over the weekend while investigating complaints of the promiscuous use of firearms within the city limits. The investigation netted two .12 gauge shotguns and four .22 calibre rifles, which were being used by youths. The confiscations were accompanied by instructions that the firearms would be retained at headquarters and that the parents of the youths must call to claim them. All the seizures were made in the Macomb Park area, south of Rugar Street, city property on which youths and often adults as well, have made a practice of discharging firearms, some in target practice, others in unlimited destruction of wildlife.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• Residents of North Hero had the surprise of their lives at about 9:30 o’clock when an aerial monster was seen descending from the clouds at rapid pace and plunge into Lake Champlain, a few rods from the shore on the west side of the island not far from the Rutland R.R. station. The strange visitor proved to be a big army balloon and the two occupants were seen clinging to the sides of the basket as the great bag neared the earth. It was seen by the people on the island who breathlessly watched the descent. Fortunately, the bag fell clear of the basket and the two passengers who still clung to the rim were not buried under the great spread of silk and network of rope that settled down on the surface of the lake. The men were soon taken to the shore and brought to a house nearby where dry clothing was furnished them. The balloon was then hauled ashore.
• To have seven surgeons, five unknown to each other, and all happening along without being called, in attendance on an accident case by the roadside, is a most unusual thing but that is just what happened Sunday on the Adirondack highway about 25 miles from Ticonderoga. Drs. F.D. Stafford and G.W. Thompson of North Adams, Mass., were two of the surgeons in question. Dr. Stafford was on his way home from attending the sessions of the International Congress of Surgeons in Montreal when he saw a boy lying beside the road. A few feet away was a machine and Dr. Stafford immediately surmised that the car had hit the lad. Dr. Stafford proffered his assistance to the man who was bending over the lad. The man explained that he was also a physician and that “this lad has just been shot.” As the two men tended to the boy, another car came along carrying two other doctors. Another pair of doctors came along presently, before an Army car drew up carrying an Army surgeon. The boy, George Weston, twelve years old, of Port Henry, was treated and taken to the Ticonderoga Hospital.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
