Lookback: Week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 26

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• It was cold and foggy on the shores of Lake Champlain at Ticonderoga as some 500 persons gathered Tuesday for the dedication of the new International Paper Co. mill. The poor weather conditions in the area until shortly after the dedication ceremony was completed also prevented the attendance of New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller. Standing on a green hill overlooking the complex of modern buildings which make up the new mill, company president and chairman Paul A. Gorman told the dedication audience: “Today, we begin a new era in the history of papermaking in the Champlain Valley. We believe this mill demonstrates how we can continue to manufacture an essential product — and not interfere with the delicate balance of nature.”
• The president of a Montreal company said Wednesday that the new Nixon economics played a prime role in the company’s decision to open a subsidiary at Plattsburgh. He is James R. Hutton, president of Ashton Press Manufacturing Co. Ltd. of Montreal, makers of offset presses and kindred equipment for the printing of business forms like vouchers, order blanks and receipts. At a press conference at the Champlain Development Corp. office on Clinton Street, Hutton announced that a new subsidiary called Wood Ashton Press Manufacturing Co. Inc., has leased an 8,000-square-foot building from Hydro Molding Co. Inc. on Sharron Avenue for a year. It was President Nixon’s international trade policies that hurried the decision, he said. “We are so situated that the 10 percent surtax on imports makes Plattsburgh very attractive to us,” he said. “And of course, the more generous investment tax credit in this country sped our decision, too.”
• Confusion! That’s the Cumberland Corners traffic signal situation in one word. Confusion for drivers confronted by blinking red and yellow lights, for law enforcement agencies receiving phone calls from citizens and for the Department of Transportation and contractors trying to unscramble the problem. Sometime Saturday, the whole system switched from the usual red, yellow and green signals to the flashers and until a manufacturer’s representative arrives from Connecticut to work on the system, the flashers are expected to remain in action. The mixed-up lights are the intersection, now three lanes in each of four directions including four left-turn lanes, caused delays for people going to work, confusion for drives in general and contribute to at least one accident.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Lifting of U.S. wartime restrictions on border crossings by Canadian citizens has been announced in Washington by the Department of Justice. Under the new arrangement, according to Attorney General Tom Clark, Canadians may now enter the United States for visits up to six months duration without passports, visas or other documents issued or approved by American consuls in Canada. Under wartime conditions, Canadians were admitted for a period of less than 29 days without being fingerprinted and registered under the alien registration act. For visits of 29 days or more, they were required to obtain passports and visas.
• The Plattsburgh contact office of the Veterans Administration yesterday moved from its rooms in the post office to first-floor offices at 13 City Hall Place, and announced the addition of two new members to its staff. Dr. Bruno Rosenbaum of the medical staff of the regional office of VA at Albany, formerly a practicing physicians in this city, arrived yesterday afternoon to be the Plattsburgh office’s “authorizing physician,” and Willaim H. Flack III has been assigned to the office as a training officer. Ignatius Lacombe, contact representative for VA here, explained that Dr. Rosenbaum’s job will be authorizing veterans to go to their family physicians for treatment of service-connected disabilities. The new quarters at City Hall Place include an office and examination room for the physician.
• An as-yet-unsolved mystery started at 11:15 when someone telephoned the Clinton Taxi stand for a cab to be sent to Pal’s Restaurant at the junction of Miller and Margaret Streets. Driver Ivan Cross took the call. After waiting outside the restaurant for several minutes, Cross left his cab and went inside to find his fare. Patrons in the restaurant denied calling a cab, and Cross returned to his taxi — or where he had left it — to find that the cab was gone. Another driver, George Steady, found it 10 minutes later on Oak Street in front of the Northern New York Telephone Company building. The “fare” had departed. Shortly before 1 o’clock this morning, Lee Pierce, who operates a taxi stand on Couch Street, received a call from a fare at the Ritz on Peru Road. Peters, like Cross, left his cab to seek his fare, and when he returned, his cab was gone. Police were still searching for it at press time.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The opening of the Alameda Roller Skating Rink, which took place last night, was well-attended. Less than an hour after the rink had opened, over 100 people were whirling around the rink and more were coming in steadily. During the summer months, the rink has been thoroughly gone over in preparation for the coming season. A large band organ situated in one corner of the rink plays the latest popular music. During the past two seasons, roller skating has grown in popularity until it now rivals dancing as a winter amusement.
• A little thing like a trip from Mineola, L.I. to Plattsburgh in an airplane on a bet is a very small thing in the life of P.M. Duffey, a young aviator who flew into town a couple of nights ago and is now quartered at the Witherill Hotel. Mr. Duffey said that the morning he started, he had no idea of flying to Plattsburgh, until a conversation arose to the length of time it would take to fly to the city. His friend wagered that it could not be done in five hours and, without further ado, Duffey accepted the challenge and borrowed a small Curtis type plane. Mr. Duffey sailed over the city and dropped onto the farm of C.E. Giles at 5:25, having made the trip in four hours and fifty minutes.
• The Girl Scouts held a Halloween party last night at the Y.W.L. and about 30 girls came in fancy dress costumes. The living room was decorated very appropriately with black and orange crepe paper along with black cats, owls, witches on brooms and jack o’ lanterns. Prizes were awarded to the ones wearing the prettiest and cleverest costumes. Bessie Forsythe won one prize and Frances Palmer the other. Refreshments consisting of popcorn, apples and fudge were served.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
