Lookback: Week of Oct. 13 to Oct. 20

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• North Country residents will soon be able to visit Melrose Place and Beverly Hills. The Fox network will begin airing on Falcon Cable on Dec. 11, giving local cable subscribers a surfing destination full of hard bodies, scandal and bad jokes. “There’s been a huge demand for it, and that’s an understatement,” said Sam Scialabba, manager of Falcon. The addition of the “fourth network” comes as part of a channel realignment that will bring viewers ESPN 2 and the Television Food Network.
• With 207 candidates running this election for various offices throughout Clinton County, it’s no wonder there’s a bit of confusion over who’s running for what. Just ask Democrat Melissa McManus. McManus, 32, is running for the County Legislature Area 1 seat in the Northern Tier. The root of her problem is, er, her roots. That is, McManus was born a Penfield, a family name known throughout the Rouses Point-Champlain area. Now it just so happens there is a Melissa Penfield as well, a Republican running for a Common Council seat in the City of Plattsburgh. But that’s not all. Penfield and Penfield-McManus are about the same age — Penfield being 27 — and they might pass for sisters, or at least cousins.
• Clinton County Sheriff Russ Trombley looked through his office window and quietly noted one thing: Crime is on the rise in Clinton County. The county is no longer an isolated, unaffected corner of the state, he said. “There’s always been (crime) in the area but, with faster travel technology, we’re seeing more of it here,” said Trombley. “Plattsburgh is a hub on the I-87 straightaway from Montreal to New York City, so you’ve got to expect that the drug trade would frequent this area.” The Chazy resident recalled the days when an unlocked door was not an invitation to burglars and he didn’t need security. “We have to face reality: you’re not safe in your own home.”
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• Plattsburgh Air Force Base population will rise next summer to a new five-year peak, Pentagon and Air Base spokesmen said recently. The Pentagon told Ottaway News Service in Washington that the net increase in military personnel at Plattsburgh will be 565 by early summer of 1971. By that time, two squadrons of swing-wing FB-111s will have replaced the single B-52 squadron now stationed here. The 565 increase in military personnel next summer will put the base close to where it was in 1965. The base counts 3,500 military personnel this year; the total was 4,500 in 1965; it will be 4,065 by next summer. The 3,500 military personnel at the base now have brought 5,300 dependents with them.
• Melvin (Bob) Bruno doesn’t think there will be any problems with campus unrest at Plattsburgh this year. Bruno, a Democrat, is running for the office of assemblyman for the 108th District against incumbent Andrew Ryan Jr. In a recent interview, Bruno said: “The two weeks off for political activity before the election asked by some students during the Kent State demonstration last May at PSUC hasn’t materialized, but I haven’t heard about any riots on this.” Also, he added, “in the North Country, we’re a peaceful people.” Bruno said he would support the statewide push for scholarships to be withheld if a student is convicted of vandalism during a riot.
• Robert Durkee is the new president of the Student Government Association at Clinton Community College. Durkee received 239 votes while his opponent, Kenneth Malpass, got 53 in the election. Immediately follow the tallying of the ballots, the glowing Durkee was interview by the Press-Republican. He noted a need for more unity at CCC, saying “right now there’s nothing at the college for the students to do in their spare time.” A lack of funds, Durkee said “is crippling us because for one thing we can’t have a lot of sports.” Durkee said he felt that having more athletic teams would pull the college together. The 25-year-old Durkee and his wife Susan live on the Tom Miller Road.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• With two weeks to go to complete their nine-week course of instruction, police officers from this area will be put through small arms practice today and Friday under the guidance of a pistol expert, Special Agent C.H. Fisher of the New Haven, Conn., office of the FBI. The firing instruction will cover a period of eight hours, four on each of the two afternoons. The sessions will be held on the pistol range at Plattsburgh Barracks. The officers will use their own service weapons.
• Two Plattsburgh men met recently on Leyte, in the Phillippines, and had an afternoon’s visit together. T-5 Kenneth Patno of 98 Oak St., a former local sign painter, is operator of a sign shop for the Army on Letye. In the course of his daily work, he meets many soldiers. One day, two weeks ago, one of these G.I.s had a knife to sharpen and called at the shop. “Can I sharpen my knife here?” the visitor asked. “Sure,” replied Cpl. Patno. Then he turned to look at the visitor. It was Clarence “Buster” Travis, also of Plattsburgh.
• On the verge of collapse after a 72-hour battle with the elements, Simon Douglas, inmate of Dannemora State Hospital, who fled from the institution on Saturday morning, gave up his bid for freedom yesterday and surrendered himself to woodchopper Albert Lagoy on a woods job in the Town of Altona. Lagoy was at work on a private lumbering job in the vicinity of State Mill, located east of the main road leading from Legier’s corners to Ellenburg. A man, with all the appearance of being seriously ill, approached Lagoy in the woods opening. “I’m Douglas,” he said. “I’m wanted at the hospital.” Lagot, realizing that the man was the escaped inmate, led him to the State Mill, a short distance away, and turned him over to the hospital guard in charge of a work detail there.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• A dispatch from Albany states that the Public Service Commission yesterday authorized the Plattsburgh Traction Company to increase its trolley fare in the city to seven cents. Children under five years of age accompanied by their parents or guardians are carried free. During the summer, an “advance” to seven cents was made between the Barracks and Bluff Point, but the fares in the city had remained at five cents. The raise in fares is claimed by the company to be necessary on account of the great advance in operating expenses, which has compelled the line to be operated for some time at a loss.
• A Ford car can do a great many things that are surprising to those who know the whims of the animal and have it well broken to harness. But the fact that a Ford cannot swim to Burlington was fully demonstrated on Saturday night. For the first time in the history of Plattsburgh, a man jumped of the dock with an automobile. It happened this way: A man from Saranac took a flying start down Bridge St. When he reached the railroad station, he turned to his right. As he passed the lumber yards, he was seen by taxidriver Henry Toner, who sensed trouble for Mr. Jacobs, the driver of the car. Toner followed the car as fast as he could and came under the subway just in time to see the Ford leap over two telegraph poles which guarded the upper end of the slip. Mr. Jacobs and his Ford shot out over the water for about ten feet. Then the law of gravitation took a hand in the proceedings and the Ford dropped gracefully into the water in the midst of a flock of motor boats. Mr. Jacobs was later hauled safely to shore.
• Uncle Sam is looking about for 250 young men with a high school education who would like to learn the exciting profession of Army balloonist and eventually become balloon and airship reserve officers. Each young man takes a 10-month course in balloon observations under ideal conditions. He is taught how to handle his craft in all its phases and to make observations, and he eventually qualifies as a free balloon pilot.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
