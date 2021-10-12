Lookback: Week of Oct. 12 to Oct. 19

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• The Plattsburgh Public Library has scheduled a series of bi-weekly films and discussion programs of interest to area teenagers. Miss Ann Suertin, young adult librarian, will conduct the programs. Wednesday evening’s event will feature the film “Black and White: Uptight,” narrated by Robert Culp. In hard-hitting fashion, it examines the manifestations of racial prejudice, and attempts to probe the issue from both the black and white point of view.
• Two units have been activated at Plattsburgh Air Force Base as the result of the recent changeover to the FB-111 strategic bomber. The new units are the 4007th Combat Crew Training School and the 529th Bombardment Squadron. The 4007th was relocated at the base from Carswell AFB, Texas, and began operations Sept. 13. Commander of the unit is Lt. Col. Eugene W. Loy. The flight operations officer is Lt. Col. Robert McLaughlin. The 4007th CCTS is assigned the mission of providing completely combat-ready crews “fully knowledgeable and qualified in the operations of the General Dynamics FB-111 strategic bomber,” according to the base information office.
• Through September 1971, according to a report issued by Plattsburgh State University College Placement Director Ronald P. Satryb, only 50 percent of the college’s 1971 graduates have been placed in job situations or accepted for graduate study. The other 50 percent, the half who found no jobs or who have not been accepted for graduate studies, promise to compound the unemployment problem for Plattsburgh’s Class of 1972. The presence of those unemployed, as well as other unemployed graduates nationwide, means that the graduate in the class of 1972 will have to compete for jobs against last year’s graduates, as well as against his own classmates.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• “The world may have victories by military force, but never peace,” Rev. Dr. Herbert Goeway, pastor of Albany’s Trinity Methodist Church, asserted last night in the first of a series of six autumn midweek services at the First Methodist Church in Plattsburgh. Dr. Goeway stressed that it would be necessary for individual reconstruction to precede any efforts for general betterment. He cited as necessary the eradication of hatred, class, prejudice and racial intolerance. The saving of the world must be spiritual, as Woodrow Wilson once declared, he asserted. Dr. Goeway saw other countries patterning their national behaviour after the United States. Their future, he indicated, will be shaped after that of America in its role of leader.
• A wasp on the back of his wife’s neck sent John Griffiths, 39, of Syracuse, to the Physicians Hospital yesterday. The couple was riding in the vicinity of Ellenburg Depot when Griffiths noticed the wasp on Mrs. Griffiths. Turning in the seat to brush it off, Griffiths failed to keep an eye on the highway. The car plunged into a ditch and struck a tree. Griffiths suffered a painful knee injury and his wife later complained of chest pains. She was not admitted as a patient, however. The fate of the wasp is not known.
• Rockwell Kent — artist, illustrator, writer and lithographer — will be the guest speaker at a meeting of the A.A.U.W to be held in the student lounge at Plattsburgh State Teachers College tomorrow night. Mr. Kent is internationally known and is deemed an authority on various subjects. He studied with William M. Chase, Robert Henri, Hayes Miller and Abbott A. Thayer. Louis Untermeyer called him “the most versatile man alive.” In his spare time, Kent operates his 300-acre dairy farm, “Asgaard” at AuSable Forks.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The Hon. John F. O’Brien, chairman of the Macdonough Memorial Commission, and the other members of that body, have received from the War Department copies of the advertisement for proposals for the work on the Macdonough Memorial Park and Monument, and the work of this commission will be taking tangible shape in the near future. The specifications call for a monument and retraining wall to be placed on the reservation on the west bank of the Saranac River, facing the new city hall. Some idea of the size of the eagle at the top of the monument may be gathered when it is specified that “a waterproof trap door fitted with proper hinges, bronze lock and a device for opening and maintaining in an open position shall be placed in the bronzework between the feet of the eagle, and so constructed as to be invisible from the exterior.”
• John L. Godreau, 22, and Miss Simonne Trombley, 22, both of Montreal are being held in the county jail: the former on a charge of violating the United States Immigration Laws in bringing a woman into the country for immoral purposes and the latter as a material witness against her companion. Godreau and the girl were taken from the train at Rouses Point Monday night by U.S. Immigration Officer Bonazzi. Goreau claimed to be a dental student at Montreal and the girl stated that she was a clerk. They said they were on their way to New York for a vacation.
• W. Frank Palmer, son of Mrs. Franklin Palmer of Plattsburgh, gave a talk at the Devotional Services of the Epworth League last evening. Mr. Palmer holds a government position in China and has spent many years in that country. He spoke on his personal experiences in China at the time of the Chinese Famine at which time he was a member of the committee in charge of the Relief Fund, administrating to the suffering Chinese at Peking.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
