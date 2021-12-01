Lookback: Week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESIt is "Spirit Week" at Northeastern Clinton Central School with some sort of zany activity having been scheduled for each day oft he school week. It all is leading up to the school's first basketball game of the season that's coming up on Friday evening against Saranac Central. Monday was "Hat Day" and this group of students was found displaying their "lids" in the school's main lobby Monday afternoon. (1971)