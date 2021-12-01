Lookback: Week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Clinton Correctional Facility was recently opened to the press. This is an impression of the facility reporter Irene Guibord: The gate behind us closed and Lt. Earl Keyes, the man in charge of the tour, looked at me. “You are now in a part of the prison where no female has ever gone before,” he said. “At the end of the corridor, the elevator will take us to Unit 14. You will be the first woman in the history of the prison to visit it. Clinton Superintendent J. Edwin LaVallee had cautioned all of us about Unit 14, the type of men we would find there in solitary confinement and how to deal with any problems which might arise. Many of the men in Unit 14 are “militants” who routinely shout black power slogans and read quantities of Black Panther, Maoist and other militant literature. Yet, despite the advance warning, our visit was uneventful. It was definitely not a “dungeon,” as it had been pitched by officials, and not even cold and dreary.
• Assemblyman Andrew W. Ryan Jr. may fire some volleys at the Adirondack Park “forever wild” concept in the 1972 state legislature. He’d rather see modern forestry practices in the park than the hands-off policy mandated in the state constitution, he said in an interview. Ryan sees the park as a great state investment that could be husbanded to produce revenue in the form of forest products, an enticement to a state that is running in the red. There is an outdoorsman's rationale too: “People get upset because of mass starvation of deer herds in the park. But with proper forest practice, the park could support much larger herds. He also slammed “forever wild” as a general philosophy: “If it’s ‘forever wild,’ then call off the helicopters and the rangers that patrol the forest. If a fire breaks out, let it burn. If diseases of trees break out in the forest, let them spread.”
• The state legislature may cut back the State University’s budget in 1972, but student dormitory room Centrex telephones are not a place where the axe is expected to fall. A State University spokesman in Albany said there is no plan to alter the system to save money. Centrex phones came into being throughout the State University system in 1964. Each dormitory phone has its own telephone like a private residence. Figuring that students live in rooms by ones, twos and threes — and that not all rooms have telephones — SUNY Plattsburgh resident planner J. Derek Allan said probably there are 1,000 phones in campus dormitory rooms.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• The first baby born to students at Champlain College arrived to Harriet and Israel Yogman on Saturday night, November 23. The Yogmans, whose home is in Richmond Hill, have been living in the married students apartments on the college campus since the college opened in September. Yogman, a student of pre-engineering, was elected president of the Mr. and Mrs. Club, the married students’ organization, when it was formed in October. “Now,” he says, “With the first-hand experience I’m getting taking care of our robust young daughter, I think I should be president of a Mommas and Papas club instead.”
• A fox, running half the length of Margaret Street and heading for the business section, was the cause of no little amount of excitement in the city shortly after one o’clock yesterday afternoon and the oddity was the subject of discussion throughout the remainder of the day. And to add to the thrill of the story, three men were exhibiting Mr. Renard, alive and well, following his capture in a Margaret Street garage. The animal’s captors exhibited Mr. Renard at the office of the Press-Republican as well as elsewhere in the business section. The fox, a grey one, was fat and practically tame, not even flinching from strange hands as several observers patted his long coat of fur.
• That the army teaches men to improvise in emergencies is a well-established fact. This was reflected here yesterday morning. The Army recruiting station at 92 Margaret St. lacks a snow shovel in its equipment and, after Sunday night’s steady snowfall, there was sidewalk cleaning to be done. Master Sgt. Wallace J. Danville, on duty at the station, sought the means of clearing the snow. In the show window was a heavy cardboard poster that read: “Join the Army.” Well, Sgt. Danville, acting in an emergency, took the poster and it served as a snow scraper while a number of spectators looked on. And the post did a neat job of it too.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• State Trooper J. Carroll, connected with the Malone barracks, was shot in the right ankle in a skirmish with bootleggers near Fort Covington which, from all accounts, was one of the most exciting episodes of the kind held in the North Country in some time. Trooper Carroll is now in the Alice Hyde Hospital at Malone, under treatment, but the wound is not serious and his recovery is assured. Officers connected with the round-up claim that Trooper Carroll was shot by Joe Kenville of Rochester whose wife-and-baby were riding with him. A search of the car taken from him, however, failed to reveal the presence of a gun. Kenville’s car was only captured after Customs Inspector Willard King had jumped on the running board and placed the muzzle of his gun against the driver’s person. Twenty-eight cases of scotch were found in the car.
• Robbing the Rouses Point Customs House is becoming a popular sport in this part of the country. Early yesterday morning, the building was broken into for the third time in less than a year and 20 cases of liquor were removed. The robbery is believed to have taken place at about 3 o’clock in the morning as the building was deserted at that time, the officers on duty having been called on a chase which took them away from the building for about an hour. When the loss was discovered, a search was made for the stolen booze, but the effort brought no results.
• Several local home brew dispensers have been instructed by Chief of Police Senecal to appear in City Court today as the result of tests which have been made of the products they have been selling. Recently, samples of the home brew were taken from the local establishments and sent away by the district attorney to be tested. These samples have been found to contain about four percent alcohol and, as a result, others who are selling home brew will be arraigned in City Court today.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
