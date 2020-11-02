Lookback: Week of Nov. 3 to Nov. 10

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• Rouses Point will dedicate a new village park to Vietnam veterans Saturday. The new park, part of the village Civic Center property, has been a vacant lot since the village acquired the property in 1977. Mayor Tom Batha said that “Vietnam veterans have sort of been ignored countrywide over the years. We have nothing in the village honoring them. It’s been 20 years since the war ended. It’s time something is done.” Batha said he wanted something as a focal point for the new park, and that’s when the Vietnam-era M-60 A-3 tank came up. Batha learned that a tank was available from the Vermont Air National Guard.
• Anyone who learned to read while following the simple tales of Dick and Jane and Baby Sally, was exposed to the illustrations of Margaret Wilson, one of the original illustrators of the series. Now living with her daughter Peg Santora’s family in Keeseville, Wilson continues to express herself, but the medium now is watercolors. The Santoras’ house is lined with dozens of her works, including family portraits, still lifes and intricate illustrations from her college days. “If it doesn’t move, she’ll paint it,” quipped her daughter.
• The leader of the area’s Jewish community said she holds onto the hope that the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin will not derail the peace he helped orchestrate. “It’s a major tragedy regardless if you’re a supporter of Rabin’s politics or not,” said Rabbi Carla Freedman of Temple Beth Israel. “He was a man of stature in the peace process. The question now is how is it going to impact the peace. Our sense is that it will re-double the current Israeli government’s commitment (to peace.)” Freedman said a local memorial service will be held for Rabin, the details of which were still being worked out.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The local police force is one of the most powerful weapons against the spread of communism in the world today, says Gerry Kirk, former undercover operative for the FBI. Kirk, speaking before a meeting at Mount Assumption Institute Friday, condemned all attempts at naturalization or federalization of police. Instead, he said, “I would like to see the handcuffs removed from local police, because they are one of the most important groups the communist revolutionaries feel they must destroy.” He posed several blocks to what he called the communist revolution for social rights. “Belief in God stands in the way of the communist revolution,” Kirk said, “because if you are truly a Communist, you do not believe in life after death. And if you do not believe in sin or guilt from sin, then there is no such thing as murder, there is just getting rid of your opponent.”
• Plattsburgh Air Force Base personnel now have a new channel for filing complaints and grievances with base officialdom. The Plattsburgh base has joined several others in the Second Air Force in installing an answering service tape recorder which will record personnel comments at any hour of the day or night. Anyone on base may file a complaint by dialing extension 7000. Col. John Vincent, vice commander and wing inspector, says the caller may leave his name but it is not necessary. Topics of general interest will be discussed in the base newspaper, The Champlaner. Personal complaints will be answered directly.
• Even though hotel-motel business is down statewide compared to 1969 figures, the Plattsburgh area has shown a gain over the first eight months of the year, according to Thomas Cronin, chairman of the Clinton County Tourist and Convention bureau. One of the reasons for the increased occupancy rate here this year, according to Cronin, was that the State Women Bowlers Tournament and the U.S. Parachute Championships were held in Plattsburgh.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Official tabulation of the vote in Tuesday’s election in Clinton County shows a total of 18,811 voters cast ballots of the 25,423 voters registered. The proportion of the registered voters who went to the polls was about the same as last year, a presidential election year, when some 19,000 of the 27,000 registered actually voted.
• A brand new, timely, and hilarious comedy entitled: “The Goof from Gopher Gulch” will be presented by the pupils of Sallaz Academy on Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at the Parish Hall, Redford. Taking as the premise of his play, the simple and reverent phrase: “O Lord, teach me to be kind,” the author has woven a story of how humanity and love of one’s neighbor pays off in huge dividends. It is a play full of laughs, thrills and good sound philosophy that will make one wish that all goofs could be as fine persons as the fellow in that play.
• Miss Annie E. Kavanagh, who retired from the teaching profession in 1922 after 40 years of service in the Plattsburgh public school system, will today observe her 89th birthday. Miss Kavanagh resides at 60 Oak Street with her brother, Thomas Kavanagh. During her teaching career, Miss Kavanagh had charge of the sixth and seventh grades in the old grammar school and later moved to the new high school building.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The New York Texas Oil Development Corporation are making a very interesting and instructive demonstration at 33 Clinton Street in the quarters formerly occupied by the Plattsburgh Republican, showing a miniature oil derrick and drilling equipment in operation together, with a continual flow of crude oil, similar to the oil flowing from a natural well in operation. The demonstration is being shown free to the people of Plattsburgh and Clinton County. Also interesting facts and statistics regarding the Oil industry are explained and in a general way they are endeavoring to present the petroleum industry with all its wonderful possibilities.
• Hon. James Sullivan, the state historian in charge of the Division of Archives and History, is conducting the work of preparing several volumes on “New York State’s Park in the World War.” Local historians have been appointed to gather the necessary information and data and forward it to Albany. Nearly 75 percent of the communities in the state have already responded, but there are still many communities in Clinton County unrepresented. If something is not done, the citizens of Clinton County as well as the underrepresented towns will feel keen disappointment at the omission for which they themselves will be the only ones to blame.
• (Editor’s Note: The “recent war” mention in this entry referred to World War I.) The Discussion Club of the Y.M.C.A. met last evening for its second session and was largely attended. The discussion centered around the part Japan took in the recent war and what her attitude meant to the other nations, especially the U.S.
