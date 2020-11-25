Lookback: Week of Nov. 24 to Dec. 1

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• It was around 11:40 Tuesday night in Bombay and Gary DuCote and Mike Masuk, 12, were up late. DuCote was in the kitchen and Masuk, who was sick with chicken pox and couldn’t sleep, was watching “The Tonight Show” on TV. Then they heard loud rumbling and scraping, the windows started to rattle and the house began to shake. “It sounded like ba-boom, ba-boom, ba-boom, and then there were loud scraping sounds,” Masuk said. DuCote looked out a window toward the railway tracks about two-tenths of a mile in back of his Route 95 home and could see a caboose and engine with their lights on. Suspecting the train had derailed, he ran down the hill to the tracks, where his suspicion was confirmed: eight of the 19 cars on the train had left the track.
• Country music star Shania Twain is trying to build a recording studio in the most protected part of the Adirondack Park. Twain and record producer Robert J. “Mutt” lange, who works with Bryan Addams and Michael Bolton, are building the studio and a house on land they purchased for $1.2 million in the town of Waverly. The land around Dexter Lake is classified by the Adirondack Park Agency as resource management, which is among the most protected areas of the park.
• Doing business with Canada may soon get easier. The United States and Canada are expected to announce plans soon to ease border controls on the thousands of business executives and commuters who cross the border frequently, Canadian government officials said. The measures are in response to a strong rise in cross-border business travel following the lifting of most restrictions on trade and air services between the two countries in recent years. To facilitate the flow, the United States and Canada have agreed to speed up the processing of frequent, low-risk travelers. The system will allow prescreened travelers to pass through automated border gates without being interviewed by a customs officer.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• There is still a good chance that a B-52 bomber will be put on display at Plattsburgh Air Force Base when the current models there are phased out and the new FB-111 fighter bomber takes over, according to M. “Scottie” Aspinall, executive vice president of the Chamber of Commerce. It was last January that the Chamber began proceedings to obtain a B-52 to join the B-47 “Pride of the Adirondacks” which is on display at the base. A B-model B-52 will be sent from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base when it is ready, according to Aspinall.
• The Adirondack Mountain Group of the Civil Air Patrol will celebrate the 29th anniversary of the Founding of CAP with a banquet Saturday, Dec. 5, at Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge. Group Commander Maj. Lynn Wilkie will be the main speaker at the event, said Col. John Vincent, vice-commander of the 380th Strategic Aerospace Wing at Plattsburgh Air Force Base. At that meeting, the Cadet Mountain Rescue Team of the Adirondack Mountain Group will be formerly introduced to CAP membership, Maj. Wilkie announced. The cadet group represents a CAP project designed to involve youth in positive efforts in the community.
• The Food and Drug Administration has compiled a comprehensive list of 369 drug products it considers either ineffective or unduly hazardous. Going over the list, local pharmacist Daniel Sullivan picked out more than 20 of the products which he knows are on sale in Plattsburgh. Sullivan pointed out that non-prescription sleeping aids are mostly antihistamines which will make you drowsy but won’t counteract a real problem. He said that although druggists know many non-prescription drugs don’t really work, drug stores carry them because people have been convinced by advertising that they are effective.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Mrs. Adelaine Hill of Fort Atkinson, Wis., who left her native Plattsburgh 101 years ago with her parents, noted her 107th birthday a week ago at Fort Atkinson. Mrs. Hill was six years old when, in 1844, she accompanied her father and mother west, making the trip in a covered wagon. She has since resided in Wisconsin. At her home, on Nov. 19, she baked homemade bread for guests who called on her to observe the event. She still does her own housework and is in fair health.
• The Delta chapter of the Phi Kappa Pi sorority held its annuals rush party recently. Always a highlight of sorority activity, the party was particularly spectacular this year. The decorating committee, headed by Betty Davitt and Naomi Venable, converted the stage of the college auditorium into a pirate’s cave. Clever lighting arrangement and realistic decoration created an atmosphere of mystery and intrigue. All the sorority members were garbed in traditional pirate costumes. The mistress of ceremonies, Elizabeth Morrison, welcomed the rushees to the “Clio Den.” Entertainment for the event was also based on the pirate theme and appropriate sketches and musical selections were presented.
• An exhibit arranged on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the discovery of the x-ray has been erected in the main reading room at the public library and will remain there during the rest of the week. The exhibit has been loaned by Ray Brook sanatorium and includes pictures made by x-ray process of tuberculosis in its various stages.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• There will be a children’s dancing party Thanksgiving afternoon from 4 to 7 o’clock at the Hotel Witherhill for the benefit of the Champlain Valley Hospital. Some very pretty fancy dances will be given by the little tots and they will also have a grand march. There will be dancing also for the older people. Lynch-Bordeau’s orchestra will play. The tickets are fifty and twenty-five cents, which include refreshments.
• The first of the series of boxing and wrestling matches which will be held at the post this winter will take place at the Service club when several masters of the manly are to compete for honors. The program will be opened with a heavyweight wrestling match between Welker of Co. L and Bell of the Medical Detachment, both of whom are well-versed in the wrestling game. This should be an interesting match as these two huskies are very evenly matched, each tipping the scales at 174 pounds.
• The teachers and students of the schools of this city are today giving thanks for their Thanksgiving holiday which began yesterday at 4 o’clock. Many of the Normal students left yesterday for their homes and many more will leave today. Only those who reside in town and those who live a great distance away will be left in town when the day of feasting begins. The majority of the teachers of the high school are remaining in town for the holiday, but some have left to enjoy their turkey in other communities. Mr. Davis is in North Hampton, Mass., by this time. Mr. McGraw is in Schroon Lake and Miss Keefe is in West Springfield, Mass.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
