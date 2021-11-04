Lookback: Week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 9

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• The vertical short-period seismograph at Plattsburgh State University College recorded the nuclear blast at Amchitka Island, Alaska, according to assistant professor of geology James C. Dawson. Dawson said the reading came 10 minutes and a few seconds after the five megaton hydrogen bomb was detonated in Alaska. A second reading came about a half hour later. This, he said, was the second phase. Dawson said the blast would enable the scientists at PSUC to learn more about the earth’s crust under Plattsburgh since the time the bomb was set off and the magnitude of the blast are both known. He said the data obtained at PSUC would be put together at Lamont Geographical Observatory at Columbia University. The data from Plattsburgh will be put with that obtained from the horizontal short period seismographs at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vt.
• Plattsburgh State University College is running short of maintenance personnel and can’t beef up the staff under Gov. Rockefeller’s new freeze. But the new ban will have little or no effect on the college’s $20-million building program. The college might have had another $5 million under construction or planned but for a previous Rockefeller freeze. The new ban was issued by the state Division of the Budget and was received at the Plattsburgh campus Friday afternoon. It follows the governor’s announcement of a statewide freeze, which he said was due to the voter’s rejection of a $2.5 billion transportation bond issue bill on Tuesday.
• The Skyway Shopping Center parking lot will be the scene of an upcoming flea market and antique sale, art show and sale and a bake sale. The event is being sponsored by the Antique Club of the PAFB Officers’ Wives Club for the benefit of the Concern organization. The Concern organization is working for the cause of American military men who are prisoners of war or missing in action in Southeast Asia. Concern will kick off a letter-writing campaign for the POW-MIA cause at the flea market. The Hand Stand Co-Op Shop of Plattsburgh will have a booth containing some of the art and cart items that are sold in the store.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Abandonment of “Sunshine City” — Plattsburgh’s housing project at the site of the former CCC camp on Cumberland Head — and razing of the structures as rapidly as new accommodations can be found for its inhabitants was recommended by the Common Council last night after chairman Martin Fitzpatrick of the Municipal Housing Committee had described the dwellings as rat-infested, without sewage and unfit for human habitation. Fitzpatrick, appearing before the Council at its weekly session at City Hall, said that the Clinton County Welfare Department had received assurance that the Red Cross would make a survey of the area to determine how many vacancies exist that could be utilized for the evicted families. In describing the “deplorable” conditions at the housing project, Fitzpatrick pointed out that only two water closets are available for 18 families, including 70 children; that there are no bathing facilities and that nearly all the structures are rat-infested.
• Sparks against an electric line thrown against the limb of a tree by a strong wind were blamed for a fire that destroyed a century-old barn on the Durand Road near Beekmantown Corners last night. The barn, belonging to Charles Stone, was on what is known in the area as the William Shields farm. A neighbor said that a high wind had caused the power line to rub against a tree growing near the barn. Stone bought the barn from the William Shields estate about two years ago. The neighbor said that the barn was at least 100 years old, and possibly even 150 years old. The farm is approximately one mile south of Beekmantown Corners.
• The important role played by the X-Ray in the world-wide battle against Tuberculosis was described yesterday by Dr. Leo F. Schiff of the Clinton County Tuberculosis Association. Dr. Schiff pointed out that it was 51 years ago, on Nov. 8, 1895, that the X-Ray was discovered by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen, German physicist. Since then, he said, it has become the physician’s principal aid in diagnosing tuberculosis. Speaking of the case-finding program of the Clinton County Tuberculosis Association, Dr. Schiff said: “Our association by its mass survey brought a chest X-Ray to 1,359 persons in Clinton County.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The discussion club of the Y.M.C.A. are to have Alexander Irvine, the writer and lecturer, as their guest on Wednesday, when he will speak on “What’s Wrong with the World.” Mr. Irvine, who spends his time between New York and London, has a life history that is interesting in the extreme. Working his way up from a poor childhood in Ireland, he fought in the Egyptian wars and picked up enough education so that he was able to enter Oxford University. Later attending Yale University, he returned to England where he rose in the lecturing circuit, eventually being sent to rally the masses on the Western Front of the Great War. He was presented to the King as “The Greatest Morale Raiser in France” and he was personally thanked by the King and the Prince of Wales.
• Citizens of Plattsburgh and all ex-service men are cordially invited by Col. Nicholas, Post Commander, to attend the exercises to be held in observance of Armistice Day at the Plattsburgh Barracks Friday. The ceremonies will be held on the Parade Grounds, near the baseball bleachers, and included in the program are addresses by Col. Nichols, Maj. West and Chaplain Webster. Selections by the band and the reading of the President’s Proclamation will also be among the features of the program.
• The biggest dance event of the season will take place on Armistice Night when the American Legion Plattsburgh Post No. 20 will hold their annual Armistice Day dance at Leonard’s Academy. There has been a large advance sale of tickets and a larger number even than last year is expected. This Armistice Day Dance is an annual affair of the Legion, the local Post having held one each year since the signing of the Armistice. All lovers of good dancing and music should not fail to attend. The Lynch-Bordeau Orchestra will furnish the music. Dancing will commence at 8 o’clock and will last until you want to go home.
