Lookback: Week of Nov. 17 to Nov. 23

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• The first private shingle to waggle in the winter winds on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base will be hung this week. Champlain Valley International TradePARC representatives and Dr. James DeLucas will sign a 5-year agreement as soon as the Air Force Oks the terms. But while DeLucas waits for the red tape to tear, he and his staff have been busily renovating and preparing building 701 on the Old Base. The lease grants the family practitioner space for a clinic, Apple Country Family Medicine, in a building formerly used for civilian personnel management. “I’m hoping, in doing this, I can act as a test case or catalyst to bring other businesses to the base,” said DeLucas during an interview in his new office.
• Call it Stall-Mart. Members of the North Elba Planning Board opposed their chairman Tuesday night, biding their time with Wal-Mart's application to build a Lake Placid store. While welcomed by many, the retailer has also met steadfast resistance in its two-year battle to build an 80,000-square-foot store at the western entrance to Lake Placid. Wal-Mart is already suing the town over a decision to share permitting authority with the state Adirondack Park Agency.
• North Elba land-use officials say newspaper tubes are actually illegal signs. On rural paper routes, drivers leave newspapers in plastic mailbox-type receptacles at the edge of the road. The tubes themselves can stay, according to North Elba land-use attorney Tim Smith. However, when the newspaper’s name is emblazoned on the side, the tube becomes a sign, Smith argues. North Elba land-use law prohibits off-premise signs. “Coca-Cola can’t come through town and put signs on everybody’s lawn,” Smith said. “It’s a pretty clear call.”
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The Town of Plattsburgh Board has rejected an application for operation of a junkyard within the boundaries of the town. At their regular board meeting, the board denied a junkyard license to Charles Guynup. Guynup applied for a license for a junkyard near the Military Turnpike extension and told the board that if the license were granted, he would enclose the yard with an eight-foot corrugated metal fence in compliance with the General Municipal Law. Calling his action “one of the hardest decisions I have had to make since I’ve been on the Town Board,” Supervisor Arthur Lefevre moved to deny the license. “We need them like we need sanitary landfill,” he said, “but where do you place a junkyard? Nobody wants them.”
• Rouses Point village officials will meet with representatives of a cable television firm anxious to include Rouses Point among its customers. The firm which will send its representatives here is Telecable Communications Corp., Baltimore. Asst. Village Supt. James Lefebvre sounded a pessimistic note about cable television’s use of the poles. “Our poles are already loaded,” he said. “There’s no place for anything else.” Meanwhile, Mayor Leo Letourneau has asked Village Clerk David Brothers to write to the conference of Mayors, seeking information on pros and cons of villages getting involved with cable television.
• Two weeks or so ago it was announced that an environmental center would be established at the Miner Center in Chazy. Since that announcement, Northern Tier Clinton County people in particular have asked how the center “will affect the average man on the street.” In an interview with the Press-Republican, Dr. George Pasti, dean of the Social Sciences department at Plattsburgh State University College, said that with “a close and educated look at human conditions in the rural areas, it is hoped will result in the enrichment of the lives of the people living there.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Col. R.E. Elvins, commanding officer at Plattsburgh Barracks, announced yesterday that the Army Air Forces hospital section at the barracks would cease to function in Plattsburgh on December 1, and that the few remaining patients would be transferred to the AAF Regional and Convalescent Hospital at Coral Gables, Miami, Florida. However, the actual date of complete abandonment of the barracks has not been determined. Information in that matter is expected within the next few weeks. It is considered likely that there will be no wholesale departure of personnel from the barracks, the departure being more likely to operate on a graduated scale with troops and civilian personnel moving to other locations where demands are made for their services.
• Automobile license plates for 1946 will go on sale at the Motor Vehicle Bureau, Clinton County Clerk’s office, on December 4. Single license plates, which have prevailed during the war years, will be continued for 1946, is it announced. Double plates will return for 1947. That to be issued for 1946 again will be placed in the rear of the car. The 1946 plates will be black numerals on a yellow base.
• The senior class at St. John’s Academy will soon present its annual play in the school auditorium. The selection for the year is Conrad Seiler’s “Harmony House,” a three-act comedy and gives promise of a full evening of delightful entertainment. Proceeds from the play will be used to defray the expenses of the school publication “The Aquila.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The old High School which has been condemned for some time was inspected recently by an engineer engaged by the Board of Education for the purpose of determining the exact condition of the structure. The report was far from favorable and it was found that the weight of the upper floor was held up by only three of the columns which support it and that those were beginning to sag in the center from the strain imposed on them. The first and second stories, in which are the sixth and seventh grades of the public schools, are found to be safe enough, but the third and fourth stories are in such condition that the drills of the cadets have been suspended.
• Arrangements are already being made to send the Saranac Juvenile Musicians to Washington on March 4 to take part in the inauguration parade and when Warren G. Harding is escorted down Pennsylvania Avenue, the young musicians from the mountains are expected to take a prominent part in the festivities. William Morris Jr., son of the promoter of the band, is now in New York purchasing uniforms for the juvenile musicians. The uniforms, it is expected, will arrive soon. A Washington attorney who is assisting the group suggested that the boys make the trip in a special train car, so they will have sleeping quarters in Washington at a time when beds are at a premium.
• Jupiter Pluvius was in our midst recently and, as a result, about five inches of snow on a level to be measured by any well-regulated yard stick has fallen. It made its first appearance at about noon yesterday when a few flakes began flicking church-goers on the nose as they wended their way homeward from their devotions. By the time most of them had finished their after-dinner nap, the ground was concealed in a blanket of white. When the time came for evening services, a great many people made up their minds that prayers at home were just as good.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
