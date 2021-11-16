Lookback: Week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 23

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESPeople jam the gymnasium of the Campus School at Beartown Swap Shop. Termed a “huge success” by directors and workers, the swap shop grossed $8,100 in sales, which netted close to $1,000 for Beartown Ski Area. Most of the proceeds will be used to help defray the cost of a new T-bar lift being installed at the ski area. (1971)