Lookback: Week of Nov. 16 to Nov. 23

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• Tanker crew S114 of the 380th Strategic Aerospace Wing will represent the Plattsburgh Air Force Base in the 1971 Strategic Air Command Bombing and Navigation Competition at McCoy Air Force Base, Fla. Members of the Crew are Capt. Robert F. Hladik, aircraft commander; Capt. William E. Merson III, co-pilot; Maj. Thomas E. Stelmar, navigator and SMSgt. Guy Lowery, boom operator. The crew has served together as a team for 18 months.
• Fences or tighter security or both may be the answer to vandalism at Bailey Ave. — and other city schools — but whatever means are taken, city school board members agree that something has to be done. Board President Donald Garrant, for example, said Friday that a fence might eliminate the parking of cars on the school lawn during football games; and additional security personnel might prevent some of the vandalism at those times. James Lombard, recently appointed to the school board, said he personally has inspected the property and has found evidence of considerable vandalism. Lombard also favored closer supervision of dances which are held at the school — possibly by stationing policemen outside the school as well as inside.
• Momentum is growing steadily in support of Plattsburgh State University College’s commitment as host institution for the FISU (International University Sports Federation) World University Winter Games to be staged, for the first time ever in the United States, at Lake Placid next year. A big boost occurred recently when Willard C. Flynt, vice president for student affairs, announced that campus residence halls would remain open for student occupants and that food service would be available at no extra charge “in support of the world university studies period.” The preliminary list of entries shows some 525 student athletes and officials coming here to vie for gold, silver or bronze medals. Many of them are expected to arrive holding the most valued medals from the world’s most prestigious amateur sports extravaganza: the 1972 Winter Olympics, to be held in Sapporo, Japan.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• John Delisle of RFD 3, Plattsburgh, probably is wondering if meat is worth the effort expended to secure it. Delisle, hunting in the Wolf Pond sector Saturday, tagged a 201-pound, 10-point buck. He shot the deer at 9 a.m. and, unaided, spent the next nine hours dragging his game through the dense underbrush to where he had left his car — a distance of four miles.
• A former Plattsburgh man is the new mayor of Flint., Mich. Edward J. Viall, who once was associated with the Lozier Motor Company here, recently was elected mayor of the automobile city after having served on the city’s commission for a number of years. Mr. Viall left Plattsburgh about a quarter of a century ago, and has been in the engineering department of General Motors. He is a brother of Mr. Harry Viall, of 11 Miller Street.
• Upwards of 200 employees of the Imperial Paper and Color Corporation’s plant face idleness for an undetermined period as a direct result of the walkout of the soft coal miners this week. With less than 300 tons of bituminous in its stockpile and no immediate relief in sight, Imperial, using 24 tons a day, is seeking to safeguard against a prolonged shortage, Mr. Murphy said, and he added that there is a necessity of keeping supplies sufficient for heating and fire protection. Hospitals, schools, churches and other institutions using bituminous could carry on for several weeks without additional supplies, if necessary, according to a consensus of opinion of local dealers.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• When Thanksgiving Day arrives, the people of this city will enjoy the finest dinner of the year. But no doubt, the following day will find the fathers of the families giving thanks that it will be a year before they have to provide another one. While the costs of many things are lower this year than they were in 1920, the prices are still high enough to make a noticeable dent in the bank roll when the necessary articles for the dinner have been purchased. Turkey is selling in the local markets at 60 to 65 cents a pound. Ducks and geese, popular substitutes for turkey, will sell for 40 and 50 cents a pound respectively. Other essentials for the Thanksgiving dinner are cranberries for 25 to 28 cents a quart, turnips at 4 cents a pound, sweet potatoes at 5 cents a pound, pumpkins at 10 cents a piece and ice cream for 60 to 75 cents a quart.
• A novel feature of the work of the part-time school and one that is meeting with great favor by the students is the construction of a four-room house on the third floor of the old high school building. The house will contain four rooms — a kitchen, dining room, sitting room and bedroom — and will be furnished so that, when completed, it will be in every detail like the average American home. The walls and partitions are made and erected by the class in carpentry, the furniture class will make the furniture, and the papering and interior decorations will be taken care of by the girls. The Plattsburgh Wallpaper Co. is to furnish the paper for the walls and the Kennedy Paper Hanging Co. will direct the papering.
• Residents of “The Point” were treated to a Wild West exhibition at about one-thirty o’clock yesterday afternoon that they will not soon forget. It all happened when a party of revenue men headed by Customs Officer Hachmeister attempted to capture a pair of booze runners said to be Warren Hughes and a man named Laselle of Chazy. As near as could be learned, the Customs men had followed Hughes from the neighborhood of the Brick Tavern near Point Au Roche. There were two cars in the chase. In one of them was Officer Hachmeister, Deputy Marshal Murray and a chauffeur. In the vicinity of the Creek Bridge, the officers began to slow up on their quarry and, in an effort to bring the runners to a stop, Hochmeister began firing his revolver. Three shots took effect on the car, one of them going through the gas tank. Hughes got over onto Sailly Avenue. and as the officers were then quite close to him, he turned his car west on Durand Street, evidently unaware that this street ends at the railroad track. When Hughes and his pal saw that they had driven into a pocket, they jumped from the car before it stopped. The car ran into a telegraph pole and Laselle scurried through a yard between two houses while Hughes ran down Durand Street and disappeared. No trace of either of the men has yet been found. The car was taken in and said to have contained five bags of liquor.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
