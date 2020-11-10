Lookback: Week of Nov. 10 to Nov. 17

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• The dedication of the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Rouses Point drew 200 to 300 people. “It went very well,” Mayor Tom Batha said Tuesday. “The crowd just about filled the park area, and the park itself and dedication ceremony were well received by the many Vietnam veterans that were there.” The new park is off Montgomery Street on village Civic Center property. Emotions ran high when the commemorative plaque placed in the park was unveiled by Gold Star Mothers Marion Lafountain and Margaret Eldridge and a wreath was laid by Vietnam veteran David Pickering. Among the speeches given, the address by State Sen. Ron Stafford stood out in Batha’s mind. Stafford said Rouses Point should serve as an example for other communities. Rouses Point saw that something should be done to honor Vietnam Veterans and it designed, built and dedicated the park to them. Other communities, Stafford said, should follow suit.
• A camera crew also visited AuSable Valley Central School to feature weather reports that students of science teacher Gib Brown prepare each day for WIRY radio station in Plattsburgh. The half-hour program will be televised on PBS stations statewide. Brown said online technology has helped students with all kinds of weather-related information. “It allows us to go so much farther beyond what a textbook does,” he said. Brown said simply that “schools with (technology) will fly and those that don’t will fall behind.”
• More than 500 people took part in the first Snowshow ‘95, held in Plattsburgh this past weekend to highlight the local snowmobile industry. The event was hosted by the new Clinton County Snowmobile Council at Champlain Centres North. Steve Peryer, Clinton County coordinator for the New York Snowmobile Coordinating Group, said it “really went well for our first year; four out of the five snowmobile clubs in the county and three of the four snowmobile dealers participated in the event. We are looking to this show every year to kick off the snowmobiling season.”
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The interior of the popular college night-spot Union Hotel at 15 Margaret St. was completely destroyed with only its shell left standing and neighboring Nelson’s Flower Shop was severely damaged in an early morning blaze. Arnold Pavone, owner of Arnie’s Restaurant, had just closed for the night and was driving home when he noticed a “red glow” in the rear of Nelson’s reflecting on the bank site. He said he looked closer and flames on the loading dock were “burning pretty good” He returned to his restaurant and called the fire department, then went to the apartments above the flower shop and warned two women who live there to evacuate the building.
• Plattsburgh Air Force Base’s top bomber and tanker crews are undergoing final training and briefings for the 1970 Strategic Air Command Combat Competition. Plattsburgh’s B-52 will be among 28 American and Canadian planes entered in the bomber competition with navigational runs and bomb runs. The bombing competition includes two high-level bomb runs and two low-level runs with the aircraft only 750 feet above the ground. The “bombs”, actually an electronic computation on where a bomb would have landed, must “fall” within 200 feet on the target. Navigation competition includes variations in course, air speed and timing, orbiting patterns and navigation by both electronic and celestial means.
• Assemblyman Andrew W. Ryan Jr. went to Albany two years ago a greenhorn apple-knocker. When he returns for his second term, his greenhorn status will probably have ripened away, but he intends to continue wearing the apple-knocker label like a badge of rural honor. An apple-knocker, in the vernacular of state legislators, is an assemblyman whose district includes at least one entire county, a relatively huge geographic area compare to the tiny districts with heavy metropolitan population concentrations. Ryan’s district encompasses two counties — Clinton and Essex — making him more of an apple-knocker, or rural representative, than most.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Pedestrians will have to attend to some reconversion of their waiting habits to allow for heavier traffic, moving faster, if an increase in pedestrian casualties is to be avoided, Sheriff Elmer J Caron, Chairman of the Clinton County Safety Committee said. Pointing out that automobile traffic has tripled since the end of gas rationing and that its pace has been stepped up, Mr. Caron said an adjustment in walking practices becomes a necessity. Mothers were urged to caution children against playing in leaves in the street. Every year, several children are struck and killed while playing, concealed in piles of leaves along street curbs.
• Bookmarks with a twofold significance were received yesterday by Miss Helen Hale, librarian of the Plattsburgh Public Library, from the Clinton County Committee on Tuberculosis and Public Health. The markers, which bear holiday greetings and a reminder of the annual Christmas Seal sale in support of tuberculosis control, are for use by the public library. Miss Hale said that the bookmarks would be inserted in books borrowed from the library but, unlike the books, need not be returned.
• The Community Concert Association’s first program of the season will be presented in the auditorium at Plattsburgh State Teachers College on Thursday night and will feature the voice of Nan Merriman, mezzo-soprano. The 25-year-old is one of the National Broadcasting Company’s singing stars and is featured on the “Service to America” program. She has been signed to a five-year-contract by NBC.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The Board of Managers of the Children’s Home would greatly appreciate donations of vegetables for the home. There is no more worthy object in the county than the Children’s Home. The devoted women who have given so much of their time and money in making an abiding place for little children who are so unfortunate as to lose their parents or who have no real home ask by little at any time. The institution they have established is a model of its kind and the children are provided with a real home, are brought up to the point where they are Christian men and women and are sent out into the world with as good an equipment of knowledge, character and manners as those who are reared under the eyes of their own parents.
• Miss Billie O. Lempie, the plucky little farmerette who passed through Plattsburgh on horseback last summer on her way to California, has been heard from at Elko, Nev., where she has safely arrived. Miss Lempie started on June 30 to ride from St. Albans, Vt., to San Francisco on her thoroughbred horse Salem. The following day and night she spent in Plattsburgh, leaving here on the morning of July 2. Since that time, she has been steadily pushing toward her goal at the Golden Gate. Miss Lempie’s horse, Salem, is in splendid condition and shows the same “pep” that he did on the morning he started out from Plattsburgh to the land of the setting sun.
• Reports from different parts of the US and Canada that the price of bread flour was being reduced caused a representative of the Press to visit some of the local bakeries with a view to finding the attitude of Plattsburgh bakers on the subject. The bakers of the city state that they did not advance their wholesale price above 12 1/2 cents when bakers all over the country were charging from 14 to 15 cents for the same sized loaf at wholesale. The Plattsburgh bakers contend that they have always been more than fair in their prices and that just as soon as the prices of flour warrants, they will reduce the price of bread.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
