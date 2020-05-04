Lookback: Week of May 4 to 11

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESPeru fourth-graders in Sharon Rockhill's class recently finished a quilt with the theme "The Good Ole Days." Holding the finished work are (from left) Patrick Connally, Carrie Drake, Lindsay Irwin and Josh Fuller. The quilt is the result of a gift-and-talented grant obtained by Rockhill and school library Jody Menard. It was made, with the help of local quilter Joanne Kennedy, as part of the class's pioneer unit: "Discover Treasures from America's Past."