Lookback: Week of May 4 to 11

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• A late rush of community support to save Plattsburgh Air Force Base wasn’t enough to convince an independent military commission. PAFB was never mentioned as the commission debated adding 29 military facilities to a list of 146 other bases already slated to close or get smaller now that the Cold War is over. In announcing its recommendations for bases to be closed this year, the Defense Department did not recommend that any of the bases slated to be closed by the 1993 commission remain open.
• The boats grounded at Plattsburgh Harbor Marina since last fall may soon be launched. A new management team will take the helm of the marina in a few days, according to Andrew Edwards, a Plattsburgh attorney. Chemical Bank, the creditor and owner by default, has decided to put the marina on the auction block in the next few months rather than waiting to attract a buyer. Proceeds from the auction will be applied to the mortgage debt.
• The Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corporation (PARC) signed a lease with the Air Force Friday to use the nine-hole base golf course for one year. The lease allowed Dave Vivian, president of the Barracks Inc., to open the golf course and to manage it through the 1995 golf season. This is the first lease that PARC and the Air Force have signed. It allows the course and facilities to remain in shape for future reuse options.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• More than 1,700 persons Wednesday night joined a protest march in Plattsburgh marked by the singing of hymns and patriotic songs and the display of peace symbols and mottos. Many carried candles. When the wind blew them out, they capped them with paper cups so that they glowed. They marched four abreast on the right-hand lane, leaving the other lane open to traffic. There were 429 lines of them. The march started at 10 p.m. at McDonough Hall at Broad and Rugar Streets with their final destination the Skyway Shopping Center parking lot.
• The Town of Champlain isn’t going to construct a new building at its Industrial Park for the R.H. McConnell Co. because it has learned it’s illegal for a town to go into the real estate business. That’s the crux of an opinion handed to the town officials by Attorney Quinlan of Plattsburgh and Rouses Point. The McConnell Co., a manufacturer of plastics and presently afflicted with severe growing pains, had requested a new building, which probably would cost about $20,000 on the area it leases at the park.
• Morality, narcotics, the generation gap, protest, activism and demonstrations were just a few of the subjects discussed at the recent northeastern “Governor’s Conference on Children and Youth.” The all-day conference at Plattsburgh State University College, hosted by the Clinton County Youth Bureau brought together some 200 youths and adults from a six-county area. Some of the comments heard Friday afternoon were: “Demonstrations for peace through violent means is contradictory.” “The responsibility to meet the needs of youths lies with youths themselves.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• As near as can be determined by American war correspondents in the European theatre, the last full contact with the Germany enemy was made by the 80th Division. That division, known as the famous “Blue Ridge” Division, is one of General George S. Patton’s Third Army shock troops. The action is of more than passing interest insofar as Plattsburgh is concerned because of the fact that Capt. George S. Ball, son of Rev. Frederick J. Ball of the First Methodist Church, is medical chaplain for the 80th Division and has been attending to that unit since its initial landing in France in late July, 1944.
• A most enjoyable event, which took place Friday evening, was the Junior Prom held in the Plattsburgh High School gymnasium, when approximately 200 couples dance to the tuneful rhythm of an excellent dance orchestra from the 653 AAAF Convalescent Hospital, led by the able and gifted musician Sgt. John Nicolini. The gym was attractively decorated with strings of gaily colored lights with the background of cedar trees providing a unique setting which gave the appearance of a forest of evergreens. Oliver Perlee and Larry West were the chairmen of the decorating committee and were able assisted by a number of ambitious workers.
• Plattsburgh Lodge No. 621, B.P. O.E. will cooperate with Elks throughout the nation by closing for a period of 24 hours following the official announcement of the end of the war in Europe. The Plattsburgh Lodge made the potential action official by means of a resolution and the announcement of the 24-hour closing period was made by Exalted Ruler William S. McMillan.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• A delegation of clergymen and citizens appeared before the Common Council at its regular session in opposition to the Sunday baseball resolution passed at the last meeting. Those who desired the resolution permitting Sunday games said that their opposition was on the ground of commercializing the Sabbath in allowing the moral standing of the community to be lowered thereby. They stated that they did not insist on a Puritanical observance of Sunday, but believed that the commercial side of the proposition was objectionable.
• The Garden Club of Plattsburgh will hold their June Flower Show at the home of Mrs. Hugh Brennan on Court Street. A first prize of $1 and a second prize of .50 cents will be awarded for the best exhibit. Eight prizes will be awarded to girls and boys under sixteen years of age.
• Another new Post of the American Legion has been formed in Clinton County. Application for a post at Rouses Point has been received by the secretary of the County Committee and has been reported favorably to the State Executive Committee and within a few days the Post will receive its charter. Twenty-eight servicemen constitute the first members of this new Post which will, subject to the approval of the State Committee, be named Montgomery Post.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.