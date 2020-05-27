Lookback: Week of May 26 to June 1

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVESKrissy Francis rolls toward the pins as a human bowling ball in one of many activities offered at the first PHS-tival. The festival gave students a chance to “blow off some steam” before final exams. Also offered were velcro wall jumping, human foosball and more traditional games of soccer, basketball, frisbee, hackey-sack and tennis. The festival, sponsored by the Plattsburgh High School Student Council, gave school clubs a chance to make money by selling refreshments. Live music was provided by student bands. (1995)