Lookback: Week of May 26 to June 1

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• Clinton County and the Town of Plattsburgh are kicking in $3,000 each to the city’s July 4 fireworks, possibly opening the door for other communities to get funding. The town, city and county have contributed to the event in the past. But this year, the city made an extra effort because the Air Force is not assisting in any way, as it has in previous years. The Air Force used to organize the event on the base and provided equipment and staffing to run it. With the base closing, all the organizational efforts and costs fall upon the city.
• Tom and Betsy Metz shy away from the spotlight, but they’ll be the first to help if you’re ever in need. The couple’s generosity and desire to be productive members of the community were cited this week when the Clinton County Bar Association honored them with the 1995 Liberty Bell Award, a recognition that goes to someone in the community who excels in volunteer efforts. The Metzes came to Plattsburgh in 1981 when Tom was an officer at Plattsburgh Air Force Base. After retiring in 1991, the couple decided to make the North Country their permanent home. Among the groups the couple have been involved with are the Cliff Haven Wives, the Officers’ Wives Club, the Boy Scouts of America and the League of Women Voters.
• The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity is pulling together with other community groups to form the Big Buddies program of Clinton County. Big Buddies, modeled after the nationally-recognized Big Brothers / Big Sisters program, goes a few steps further by linking families of at-risk children and teenagers with services available in the region. A local chapter of Big Brothers/Big Sisters folded about two years ago, but the need for such a program for local families still exists, JCEO Executive Director Gordon Hazel said.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• A state Narcotic Addiction Control Commission community education center to serve the North Country is expected to open in Plattsburgh early this fall. Funds for two centers, one in Plattsburgh and one in Poughkeepsie, were passed this spring in the state budget. The education center, which stresses prevention and not education, will hopefully be in operation by the time school opens. Asked if the Plattsburgh center meant an increasing interest by the commission into rural areas, Assistant Commissioner Robert Dolin said he didn’t make any distinction between upstate and downstate and that representatives from other state centers have previously worked in the Plattsburgh area.
• Clinton County legislators have officially approved the county airport for the U.S. Parachute Association’s 1970 championships next month. The airport may be used for that purpose, provided that the county is made one of the insured in liability coverage, the legislators ruled. Sponsors are in the market for pea gravel, or possibly sand, to fill a circular plot that will surround the four-inch disc on the ground that parachutists will be aiming at from heights of 10,000 or more feet. Legislators estimate that crowds may come to 3,000 persons a day during weekends at the meet.
• A consulting engineer firm has said Lyon Mountain has “tremendous potential” as a ski resort. George Hubbell, executive director, has told the Board of Directors of the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity that he visited the area with an engineer from the firm of Rist-Frost, who designed Gore Mountain ski area. Hubbell said he and “Mr. Rist” drove around the mountain and took a good look at the whole area. “He had no idea from looking at maps,” Hubbell said, “that it was so impressive. He said it’s got to be one of the last untapped mountains in the eastern portion of the United States.”
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• The Plattsburgh office of the Clinton County Price and Rationing Board expects to be settling down in its new headquarters at the corner of Clinton and Oak streets tomorrow, and Bragg Brothers, who occupied the site for many years, will likewise be moved into new sales rooms at 17-19 Margaret Street, on the south side of the Hotel Witherhill. The Rationing Board’s site which is being vacated, the former Woolworth store on Margaret Street, is reported to have been leased to a New York women’s apparel chain store.
• “Target Tokyo,” a filmization of the first B-29 raid on Tokyo, is of special interest to many in Plattsburgh, for among the fliers shown in the history-recording film is Lt. Kenneth H. Dustin of Ausable Forks, formerly of Plattsburgh, who since has been reported missing in action on a similar mission. In a portion of the film, Lt. Dustin was identified by friends in Plattsburgh. He is seen at the wheel of one of the big bombers whose take-off loads exceeded 70 tons and whose bombs raised havoc on enemy installations.
• Two Plattsburgh priests who are serving as chaplains with army units overseas had a chance meeting in Germany recently and it was a happy occasion. The two, Capt. Andrew Payette, O.M.I., and Capt. Eugene Noury, O.M.I., were serving assistancies in St. Peter’s parish in Plattsburgh when they volunteered their services. Word of their meeting came in a letter from Father Payette to local friends. He said that he and Father Noury spent several hours together and that the latter appeared very tired. He added that they hoped soon to meet Father Patrick Babin, O.M.I., the third priest from St. Peter’s to enter the service.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• Among the distinguished visitors to Plattsburgh can now be added the name of Eamon de Valera, president of the Irish Republic, who was here Sunday. Learning that the great Irish patriot was in the city and that he would attend mass at St. John’s church, the pastor, Rev. J.N. Driscoll, D.D.D.C.L., met him at the door and warmly welcomed him and then escorted him to the sanctuary where he remained during the mass. Rev. Dr. Driscoll spoke very eloquently of President de Valera and the cause which he represents. When the congregation had assembled in front of the church after the services, President de Valera, accompanied by Rev. Dr. Driscoll, came to the front door and a rousing cheer went up from the people. President de Valera greeted the people briefly in the Irish tongue, and then addressed them upon the subject which is so dear to him: “The Irish Republic.”
• Harry Miller, a conductor in the employ of the Plattsburgh Traction Company, was knocked from the top of a trolley car by coming into contact with a live wire, while helping to repair a stretch of trolley wire on Saturday afternoon on U.S. Avenue. Mr. Miller was on the roof of a trolley car assisting Foreman F. Geary, who was replacing a piece of old wire with a new line. Mr. Geary was holding the live wire while Miller had the dead wire in his hands. In some manner, he touched the live wire and received the full content of the 550 volts of electricity with which the wire was charged. The force of the shock threw Mr. Miller from the top of the car to the ground where he lay stunned and helpless. He was hurried to Champlain Valley Hospital where it was found that while he was severely shocked, he was not fatally injured and yesterday was resting very comfortably.
• In the new City Hall Auditorium, Mr. E.F. Botsford will deliver a lecture on “Birds and Habitations, Orchards and Gardens” under the auspices of the League of Northern Garden Clubs. The slides to illustrate the lecture are from the Visual Education Division of the Department of Education at Albany and are very beautiful.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
