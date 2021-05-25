Lookback: Week of May 25 to June 1

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• The Rev. Roland St. Pierre, OML, pastor of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, may throw his hat into the political arena this fall. Fr. St. Pierre, a Democrat and oft-time speaker at political functions, said Tuesday that no commitments have been made, but he is seriously considering running for Mayor of Plattsburgh in November. If so, he will be challenging the incumbent, three-term Mayor Francis Steltzer, also a Democrat. Fr. St. Pierre said he would have to make some changes in his present activities to enter politics, but he sees no conflict between religious work and politics. Other clergymen take part in politics, he observed, including one New England priest who’s a United States Congressman.
• Donald W. Boyd Jr., the new director of institutional research at Clinton Community College, believes that the best source of information to use in curriculum development is the students themselves. Boyd has been a member of the Clinton faculty since the college opened in September 1969. Boyd is a former member of the Peace Corps, having served in a small fishing village in Brazil in 1965 and 1967. That experience, he feels, has been beneficial in his present work. “It makes me more appreciative of what it takes to pull a whole population together,” he said.
• The Emergency Food and Medical Service program under the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity will begin a busing program for elderly city residents on Wednesday. The program was announced at this week’s JCEO board of directors meeting. Mrs. Margaret Delaney, director of the Emergency Food and Medical Service program made the announcement. Mrs. Delayney said the 15-passenger mini-bus owned by the Head Start project will be used. The bus will pick up passengers at central points at the Lakeview Towers, the Plattsburgh Town Community Development Center and the Plattsburgh City Community Development Center.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• The first post war convention of Young Republicans will hear an address by Gov. Thomas E. Dewey on Saturday evening when the governor appears before the 500 convention delegates at the Westport Inn, Westport-on-Lake Champlain. The three day meeting will feature committee reports for the year and an address by Sen. Wayne Morse of Oregon will be given on Friday evening. Charles S. Hamilton Jr. of New York, who has been nominated for president to succeed Joel Mencher of Tuckahoe, will take over the presidency at the conclusion of the convention.
• Plattsburgh’s biggest post-war invasion by pleasure-seeking Canadians on a weekend holiday had thinned last night to a mere trickle of returning travelers. And with the two-day rail strike contributing to what has come to be regarded as day-to-day difficulties in securing table commodities, the outlook for restaurants was not a bright one. There would be food, it was agreed, but there was likely to be less choice. Canadians who had planned on having a good time south of the border found, to their amazement, that there is less to eat here than at home. They were almost unanimous in expressing their unbelief that there is a shortage of meat — “Why, we have plenty at home” was their immediate reaction — and at least two parties were stranded here for a time by the rail strike.
• The placing of 24 paper receptacles at vantage points throughout the city’s business section last week was done with the aim of inviting residents of the city to help keep the streets clean of debris, Mayor John J. Tyrell said. “A clean city means a healthy city,” he said. Workers of the Department of Public Works devote considerable time each summer to cleaning the parks and thoroughfares. Public cooperation in the use of the paper receptacles will alleviate much of this labor and help keep Plattsburgh clean and inviting to visitors this season.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The Orchestra of the Citizens Military Training Camp which opens in Plattsburgh in August will, for 30 days, give daily wireless concerts between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. which will be attended by audiences extending all over the three states of Delaware, New Jersey and New York. Lt. Howard S. Paddock, signal officer, states that the results obtained with an 18 inch loop antenna were remarkable.
• “Entered into rest from his home, 27 Macomb St., Tuesday, May 24, 1921, Col. Franklin Palmer, in his 88th year.” Those few simple words quoted above marked the passing of a man, Col. Palmer, although living in comparative retirement for a number of years, was of the generation which made Plattsburgh what it is today. His life was spent here, with the exception of the trying years of the Civil War and during these he was at the front doing a man’s part in preserving the unity of the Nation. To Col. Palmer is given the honor of being one of the first, if not the first resident of Clinton County who affix his signature to go from here in answer to the call of duty on the battlefields of the South. It was on the afternoon of the 16th day of April 1881 that Pliny Mooers, grandson of Gen. Benjamin Mooers, veteran of the Battle of Plattsburgh, called upon Mr. Palmer with a project to raise a company of volunteers to answer the President’s call.
• Mayor C.A. Barnard has appointed Mr. Eli Seymour chairman of the Near East Relief Old Clothing Committee in Plattsburgh. The committee will canvas the city, gathering together old clothes for the destitute people of Asian Minor. Conditions were never more desperate in the Near East, according to recent cablegrams from President Chandjanian of the Armenian Republica. Renewed Turkish atrocities have driven thousands of peaceful people into exile. In addition to these, there are more than 200,000 orphans who must be fed and clothed.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
