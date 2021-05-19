Lookback: Week of May 18 to 25

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
Former Clinton County School Superintendent Dr. John W. Harrold was honored by the dedication in his name of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services’ Educational Center at the intersection of Route 3 and the Military Turnpike extension. The building was given its official designation as the John W. Harrold Educational Center. Guests who filled the auditorium of the building paid Dr. Harrold a standing ovation as he rose to speak to them on “Cooperation and Service,” which he called the “bones of union essential to the operation of BOCES.”
The “generation gap” from the young person’s point of view will be the topic for discussion of a “rap” session Saturday afternoon, sponsored by the Mariner Troop 99 Girl Scouts. A release from the troop said that “a great deal of unnecessary bitterness, resentment and rebellion could be avoided if young people were better informed about the problems confronting adults, such as divorce, alcoholism, money, health, age and attitudes toward religion, race, politics and education.” A panel of interested professionals, who deal with the conflicts between parent and child, will help the young people discuss the problems of parenthood.
Protests from members of the Essex County Heritage Organization (ECHO) have brought a temporary halt to the destruction of trees in and near the village of Essex, but not before scores had been cut to clear a right-of-way for power transmission lines. Property owners say many trees were felled without warning, consent or easement. Others have been trimmed or removed entirely with the consent of property owners who now say they were not aware of the extent of the venture. One Crater Club resident said he gave permission for “about four trees” to be cut, then discovered 37 cedars had been felled. Echo members, who are trying to restore some of the village landmarks and the historic scenery of the village, say power company officials have agreed to meet with them to discuss alternatives to cutting the remaining trees, some of which are believed to be more than 100 years old.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
On Page 20 of the June 1 issue of Collier’s, now on the newsstands, there begins a fiction story entitled “The Kiss on the Wrist” by Marlise Johnston. To many, the name of the author does not mean much. To Plattsburghers, however, it means much, for Marlise Johnston is the nom de plume of Marlise (Mrs. John R.) Cummins of 2 Cornelia Street. Mrs. Cummins has been a writer for some years and has had articles accepted by various publishers. This is her first success, however, in reaching the pages of Collier’s.
Caught, as were thousands of other communities in the nation, in the country-wide railroad strike, Plattsburgh last night and early this morning was experiencing an unparalleled traffic tie-up. Rail transportation except for milk trains, was at a complete standstill on the Champlain Division of the Delaware and Hudson. Mail distribution hinged upon how efficiently local postal authorities could cope with the bulk which the railroads ordinarily handle. Mail deliveries will be made by truck. Postal authorities, mapping emergency plans well in advance of the strike, adopted measures calculated to meet the situation without chaos resulting. Under the present setup, a truck from the local office will carry mail as far south as Westport, serving, he indicated, all intermediate points.
Plattsburgh city charter which Corporation Counsel Allen M. Light recently indicated lacked only worm holes to make it an authentic antique, has the value at least of scarcity. Light revealed that there are only two known copies of the charter in existence. He has one in his possession, City Clerk Walter Arbenger has the other. Copies of the charter were last printed in 1912, 10 years after it was adopted. “I used to keep it locked up in my safe, along with an occasional pound of butter,” Light confessed. “Lately, I haven’t been able to get any butter.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
The burning out of a big motor caused a delay of some time in the setting up of this morning’s Press. The first that was noticed of it was when the power was suddenly shut off on the linotype machine and a streak of flame, accompanied by a loud report, shot across the room in which the motor was located. The fire department was called, but quick work and the presence of mind on the part of operators “Tony” Gaudette and Phil McLeod had made the work of the department unnecessary. The operators seized a big extinguisher and turned the chemicals into the blazing motor with good effect. It was necessary to rig up an auxiliary motor which is always kept on hand for an emergency of this kind. The management of the Republican kindly offered the rise of one of its machine, but fortunately that was not necessary.
The Daily Press takes a great deal of pleasure this morning in announcing the names of the winners in the Press-Sentinel Photoplay Popularity Contest which has been running in the two papers for the past seven weeks. Miss Irene Racicot, of the City of Plattsburgh, with over half a million votes. Each of the contestants is requested to drop a postcard to the Plattsburgh Press or Sentinel, giving their Post Office address. All are expected to appear in the Photoplay “Blossom Time in Plattsburgh.”
The Red Camp of the 2nd Corps Area, which embraces New York, New Jersey and Delaware, is to be held at Plattsburgh starting in August. Already more than half the local quota of recruits has been met. Any able-bodied citizen between the ages of 16 and 35 is eligible. No entrance examinations are necessary, but every applicant must present a certificate of good character from a school master, clergyman, priest or rabbi.
