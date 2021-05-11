Lookback: Week of May 11 to 18

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
Norse Mythology is to be the theme for the annual Chazy Central Rural School Junior Prom to be held this evening in the school cafeteria. Class members have hand-made decorations and say a cave effect is to be the decor. It is part of one of the nine worlds of Norse Mythology — “Dark Alshime” — they say. Students dressed as elves will serve as attendants, in keeping with the theme. The dance music is to be provided by “The Zebra” and that will be from 9 to 12. Susi Adams and Jonathan Weeden, last year’s king and queen, will crown this year’s winners.
Since May 3, students at Plattsburgh Senior High School have had a choice of eating their lunch in the cafeteria or outside on the lawns around the cafeteria building. Since bringing out a tray lunch would not be practical, a new type of lunch is also being introduced — a pre-made lunch. These lunches will be made and packed in the cafeteria so students will not have to bring a lunch from home to be allowed to eat outdoors. The lunches will be sold at the same price, 40 cents, as the regular tray lunch.
“More space” is the clarion cry being sent up by the staff steering committee at the Plattsburgh junior high in their report stating what they would like to see done if the school undergoes renovation. Last year, the city board of education hired an architectural firm to conduct a feasibility study on renovating the old Broad Street structure. One basic state requirement is that classroom size be at least 770 square feet and it is this unit that the committee and architects are hoping to attain within the walls of the structure as it stands now. Presently, two of the more than 30 classrooms are this large, according to Principal Frederick Kirk.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
Plattsburgh Barracks’ status as an extension college still was in doubt yesterday, one day after the deadline which the state asked the War Department to observe in making the military reservation available for educational purposes. Mayor John J. Tyrell last night said that “it’s still all up in the air” regarding the ultimate disposal of the long-time 26th Infantry Regiment’s garrison. Four or five colleges and universities were ready to step in and establish a two-year college, but as of last night the Army Air Forces still were in possession of the historic reservation. If and when facilities at the post are made available, they will house approximately 2,000 students.
Injured several days ago when a BB pellet, fired by a companion lodged in his tongue, David Moore, 13, of 318 Margaret Street, underwent an operation Tuesday night for the removal of the pellet. The incident occurred near the Bouyea bakery on Margaret Street on May 3. Moore and his companion, Edward St. Louis, 12, of 112 Sailly Avenue were playing. Moore was laughing. The air rifle, in the hands of St. Louis, was accidentally discharged and the pellet entered Moore’s mouth. For several days, Moore did not suffer any serious results. Tuesday, however, the injury grew worse. Tuesday night, he visited the office of Dr. F.E. Spencer, who performed the minor operation.
Seizure of 58 pounds of butter and apprehension of three aliens at Mooers, have been announced by Sgt. Archir Denner of the Customs Border Patrol. The butter was taken by Inspectors James C. Hughes, T.A. Tolosk and Francis Farley from Peter LaClair. The butter was confiscated, but no arrest was made.
100 YEARS AGO — 1946
This afternoon at 2 o’clock, an investigation will begin before Justice of the Peace M.H. Burno regarding the drinking of intoxicating liquor by small school children attending the school in the Arnold District, north of Malone Village. An investigation was begun during the latter part of last week and as a result of this, subpoenas have been issued and witnesses will be summoned to appear at the hearing in an effort to ascertain where the children procured the liquor and as to the truth of their original statement that they found the liquor on the roadside in the neighborhood of the school.
Paul Schoppel, president of the Pantheon Pictures Corporation, and O.H. Shoop, treasurer of the same, motored to Plattsburgh yesterday from Port Henry for a short outing after having completed the first picture to be made by the corporation at the Port Henry studios. With the advent of the Pantheon Pictures Corporation, Port Henry appears to have taken on the mantle of Fort Lee as the picture center of the east. Every second man who comes from there tells you he is a motion picture actor and very often can produce documentary evidence in the shape of a “still” — not the kind that made Mr. Volstead famous, but a regular photograph from which the census of Port Henry might easily be taken.
Negotiations for the purchase of a site for the barracks of State Police Troop B were closed when the Malone Barracks corporation bought a parcel of 5 acres from Harry Sawyer on Jones Hill on West Main St. The site will have a frontage of 300 feet on the direct route from Malone to Bangor. It was personally approved by Major G. F. Chandler as the most adaptable spot for a barracks location. It was also announced today that sheds for stabling horses have been obtained from O’Neil and Northbridge and Adam McCaffrey on Duane St.
