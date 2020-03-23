Lookback: Week of March 23 to March 31

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• The base reuse group is seeking $30,000 in local funding and, while it may get the money, officials say this could be the last time. David Holmes, head of the Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Council, has asked the city, the Town of Plattsburgh and Clinton County to each contribute $10,000 for the fiscal year beginning April 1. City Mayor Clyde Rabideau said that last year’s $10,000 contribution was supposed to have been a one-time donation to get PIDC up and running. “By no means should the city be looked upon for continuing funds,” he said.
• There’s still no word on whether a Base Closure Commission member will sponsor Plattsburgh Air Force Base for a redirect hearing, but officials remain hopeful. The 1995 commission, as it nears completion of the latest round of closure decisions, is preparing a list of bases to consider for a redirect, which is a new mission. For a base to get on that list for a hearing, one of the eight BRACC members must offer it for consideration, with five commissioners then voting in support. Officials are targeting several commissioners for the sponsorship, including Rebecca Cox, the only member of the ‘95 BRACC who was also a member of the ‘93 commission.
• The Assembly Democrats turned a cold shoulder to $11 million worth of ski-center projects in the North Country. The state Senate’s $20.9 billion capital project budget included $4.1 million in new money for various safety improvement projects to the ski center and Olympic venues run by the Olympic Regional Development Authority. The Assembly’s did not. The Senate also included $7.25 million for snowmaking at Gore Mountain Ski Center. The Assembly did not. “I can’t believe they would do anything to an organization such as the Olympic Regional Development Authority, which had its birth with the 1980 Olympics,” said Sen. Ronald Stafford (R-Plattsburgh.) “It’s provided such joy and kept Lake Placid a winter world community and has helped the region economically.”
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The Citizens Advisory Committee and the Plattsburgh Jaycees are combining to bring the Crete Memorial Issue directly to the public. At a time when it appeared possible that federal matching funds would be available, architects Sergent, Webster, Crenshaw and Folley drew up preliminary plans for a civic center on the south bank of the Saranac River in Ward 1, then Ward 6.
• While postal employees in Plattsburgh continue to work, walkouts in other cities have brought mail deliveries in and out of Plattsburgh nearly to a standstill. It isn’t official yet, but it is strongly rumored that the walkout has forced de facto closing of the Albany Post Office. And if this is true, it means that Plattsburgh is virtually isolated as far as communication by mail is concerned.
• The "Churubusco Live-In" scheduled for Memorial day weekend has been in the planning stages since last September. Hal Abramson of New York City spoke at a press conference in the Holiday Inn revealing the details of the festival expected to attract some 200,000 youths. How well the festival goes will influence future festivals in the hamlet of Churubusco. "If it goes well, we'll do it for the next five years," Abramson said. Abramson said 30 "top" acts have been booked for the event, including Steppenwolf, Richie Havens, Sly and the Family Stone, Canned Heat, Judy Collins, Grand Funk Railroad and 3 Dog Night. Between 500 and 700 local residents and college students will be employed during the festival, Abramson said.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• This week’s warm sun along with yesterday’s wind has forced Old Man Winter to release its hold on Cumberland Bay to mark a record date for the opening of the Bay. The broad lake itself has been “open” for several days, but Plattsburgh and vicinity residents usually gauge winter’s end by the break-up of Cumberland Bay. Yesterday’s warm sun was eating away the remnants of shell ice that had accumulated in an area several hundred feet wide along the shoreline. This year’s break-up was ten days in advance of 1944, the final vestiges of the lake’s winter mantle vanishing on April 7 to 8.
• Five-feet-two, eyes of blue and full of vitality — that’s Pvt. Gladys Hughes, Women’s Army Corps of San Francisco, Cal. Vitality she has not spared, for she recently contributed her 14th pint of blood to the Montreal Red Cross Mobile Unit in Plattsburgh, where she is stationed. Pvt. Hughes is a personable and very useful worker in the Arts and Crafts shop at the AAF Convalescent Hospital, Plattsburgh Barracks.
• The United States Civil Service commission announces that there are vacancies in Plattsburgh for clerk stenographers and clerk typists. The commission believes that there may be some women in Plattsburgh who were previously employed as typists or stenographers, who could now accept these positions and in that way help in the War Effort.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• With the approach of April 1, rumors are rife as the man to be appointed, Warden of Clinton Prison at Dannemora in place of Warden, John B. Trombly, who died last month. Those who claim to be conversant with prison affairs say that Gov. Smith and Superintendent of Prisons Rattigan were in conference on the subject during the past week. So far as Plattsburgh is concerned, the general opinion is that Mr. James Murray of Plattsburgh is quite reasonably sure of the position.
• Rev. George G. Maby D.D. of Philadelphia, author and pulpit orator, will be the preacher at the Clinton Theatre Sunday evening. Dr. Maby was for many years a Y.M.C.A. secretary and had charge of some of the most important associations in the country. This theatre service will be the last of the series for community evangelism. Those in charge anticipate a record attendance and it is likely that many will be turned away for lack of room.
• H.C. Carpenter, who has kindly offered to gather up the newspapers this morning, wants to start out at 8 o’clock. Please have the bundle ready, Mr. Carpenter’s helpers are volunteers from the Broad Street school.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.